What’s Up, Fishes? Salmon Arrives at All Teriyaki Madness Locations on February 11

The Asian-Inspired Fast-Casual Brand’s Newest Limited-Time Offer, Teriyaki Salmon, Packs a High-Protein, Low-Calorie Punch

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) After finding success in the Las Vegas market, Asian-inspired fast-casual brand Teriyaki Madness is excited to bring its delicious new limited-time offering to bowls nationwide: Teriyaki Salmon.

Marinated and grilled to perfection, the 4-ounce salmon fillet (or 8-ounce fillet, if you like even bigger bowls) garnishes the top of your choice of white rice, brown rice, fried rice or noodles, plus fresh stir-fried veggies, all topped with TMAD’s house-made teriyaki sauce. Drooling yet?

“TMAD is dedicated to providing the best teriyaki bowls to our customers, so we’ve always been careful not to oversaturate our menu,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “This rollout of Teriyaki Salmon is us answering a resounding call from TMAD customers across the nation. You asked, and we delivered.”

Not only is TMAD’s Teriyaki Salmon delicious; it’s good for you, too! Packed full of protein and Omega 3s, yet low on calories, Teriyaki Salmon adds another level to the great balance of crave-worthy flavor and healthy ingredients that TMAD food is famous for. Plus, it pairs amazingly with our cage-free carrots and free-range broccoli.

“We initially introduced Teriyaki Salmon at our Las Vegas locations as an LTO nearly two years ago, where it has proven itself to be an extremely viable menu option,” Teriyaki Madness VP of Marketing Jodi Boyce said. “Because it has maintained consistent popularity without any pomp or circumstance, we’re excited to be rolling it out nationally for even more TMAD fans to experience and enjoy.”

With 22 grams of protein and just 160 calories in every 4-ounce fillet drizzled in Teriyaki Sauce, Teriyaki Salmon is a great, healthy option for customers who plan to observe upcoming Lent as well as for customers who love TMAD and are excited to try something new and delicious AF (as fish).

Teriyaki Madness, an Asian-inspired fast-casual concept, serves made-to-order teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces and marinated and grilled meats. The menu offers hearty portions at a reasonable price, and is committed to providing customers with a one-of-a-kind meal in an atmosphere that’s as fun as its food is delicious. Founded in 2003 in Las Vegas, the Madness is spreading rapidly with 45 units open, and poised to double in size in 2019. For the past three years, from 2017 through 2019, Teriyaki Madness ranked on the Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list and was recently awarded as one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com.

