What Restaurants Know About You Before You Walk In

Fine dining in the digital age is a wonderful, and oftentimes overwhelming, experience for diners. Social media has made it easy for diners to learn about the details of the restaurant ahead of time and reserve a table with a few clicks. But the amount of information available has made it pretty challenging to decide where to spend your precious time and money when you go out to eat. And you’re not the only one scrutinizing social media: Restaurants are keeping an eye on you, too.

For many of the world’s leading restaurants, the days of writing notes about your diners on a 5-by-7-inch card are over. Instead, just like their diners, they’re taking advantage of digital tools to improve the dining experience, starting the moment you book your reservation.

