What is Ramadan? Learn more about it through food at annual event

Ramadan is the most holy month of the year in Islamic culture.

During Ramadan, those of the Muslim faith abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to sunset, as a way to bring them closer to God and remind them of the suffering of those less fortunate. Ramadan began Tuesday and ends June 14.

Each year the Lehigh Dialogue Center holds a free event, the Annual Ramadan Tent Dinner, which is open to the community and designed to share food and bridge cultures. You’ll need to make a reservation for the dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. Thursday (dinner served at 8:15 p.m.) and will be held at 2220 Industrial Drive, Bethlehem.

The menu will feature a host of Turkish delights including: hasanpasha meatballs with mashed potatoes, lentil soup and feta cheese filled dough and more.

To make a reservation: Email contact@lehighdialogue.org.

Other food-centric events coming up include:

Lehighton Downtown Farmers Market

Opening day for the Lehighton Downtown Farmers Market will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1 Constitution Ave., Lehighton.

Among the vendors you’ll find: Foothill Farm (produce); Teprovich Farm (Produce); Graver Farmstead (grassfed beef and pork); AJ Fogel Farm (produce); Blended Bakery (cupcakes, assorted baked goods); The Renegade Wineryl; Bad Farm (dairy products); The Flour Shop (bread, assorted baked goods); Patriot Farms (produce); My 2 Son Seasonings (assorted seasonings and crafts); Strohl’s Woodcrafts (assorted woodwork items); RG Stewart Farm (berries); White Confections (chocolates); Pops Popcorn (flavored popcorn)l; Fire Fly Farms (Honey) Crafts; Radical Wine (wine); Uncommon Grounds (coffee); Eliese Soap Suds (soaps and lotions); Inspirational Beads (jewelry); Spiced Clover (hot sauces)

Opening day will feature a handmade-only craft show and other special events are scheduled throughout the season.

Info: http://business.carboncountychamber.org/news/details/lehighton-downtown-farmers-market or follow the market on Facebook.

2018 Spring Greek Food Festival

A delicious spring tradition, the 2018 Spring Greek Food Festival, runs noon-9 p.m. May 17, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 18 and 19, and noon-6 p.m. May 20, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Bethlehem.

You can come enjoy an abundance of Greek food favorites including pastitsio, spanakopita and tyropita, along with traditional desserts.

The festival also features family activities and traditional Greek dancing.

Info: stnicholas.org

