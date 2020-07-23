Jos M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
What is one thing that has helped you stay calm, optimistic, even happy during the COVID-19 pandemic? We want to know.

July 23, 2020
We ask readers to submit one item that has made their lives better during the coronavirus pandemic.