Kristen Zeis / The Virginian-Pilot
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

What it was like to vote in a normal election held in abnormal times

May 19, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Kristen Zeis / The Virginian-Pilot

Large numbers of absentee votes expected; for others, a different experience at the polls