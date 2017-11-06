What happened to the big Jewish delis in Chicago?

"Why isn't there a good deli in the Gold Coast area where you can get a good corned beef or chicken soup. A big deli like New York has or LA," Susan Wolf wrote into our reader-driven series, "What's the Story?"

First, the easy part. There is, in fact, a good deli where you can get both a good corned beef sandwich and chicken soup in the Gold Coast area of Chicago.

The Goddess and Grocer at 1127 N. State St., near the triangular convergence of State, Rush and Cedar streets, may be the biggest surprise of a deli in a tiny gem of a shop. They will make a corned beef sandwich to order, but there's a so-called Mile High Reuben ($12) on the menu. The sandwich is lovely but relatively petite, compared with the giant deli sandwiches we've come to expect. It has simply a few slices of shaved corned beef or turkey pastrami, plus Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, all on marble rye. A monthly calendar lists soups of the day, but one notable chicken soup is available every day: matzo ball ($6.50).

"We definitely have the chicken matzo ball soup, and you can take a quart away," said The Goddess and Grocer chef and owner Debbie Sharpe. The quart includes two matzo balls. "As for the big deli corned beef, it's just not our demographic. We tried with the big sandwiches, but people are not willing to pay like they are in New York, because (the big sandwich) seems to be more of a tourist attraction."

This gets us to the next and harder part of what Wolf was really inquiring about, because it wasn't just corned beef or chicken soup. Follow-up emails revealed her real question: What happened to Jewish deli food culture in Chicago?

I had hoped to take Wolf to a deli, but she was just too busy with work. Maybe that was for the best. Because in my quest on her behalf, I was looking not only for answers but also people with the firsthand history to offer them. Wolf's questions took me not only back and forth across Chicagoland to capture their stories, but also deep into archives, only to discover some tales were already lost. (I also ate my way through dozens of corned beef and other sandwiches, plus bowls of chicken soup. See the photo gallery above.)

It's impossible to say how many Jewish delis were in Chicago at their height, because some small neighborhood family favorites had no name, but the disappearing deli is a wider phenomenon. In 1931, New York City had an estimated 2,000 delis, wrote David Sax in "Save the Deli: In Search of Perfect Pastrami, Crusty Rye and the Heart of Jewish Delicatessen." Only a couple of dozen remained when his book was published in 2009. Delis declined because it's hard to make money on traditional Jewish deli sandwiches (more on that in a minute), plus tastes changed, Sax discovered on his own quest, which took him three years and around the world, including to Chicago.

On that visit, Irving Cutler - a retired professor and expert in urban geography - took Sax around historic Jewish neighborhoods on the West Side. Cutler, 94, authored two books of his own on Jewish Chicago history.

"When I lived in Lawndale from the '20s to '40s, there were delis on every block or so," Cutler told me recently. "Many of them were smaller delis, like the one my family went to most on 15th and Kedzie. It was maybe a block and a half from my house. I don't think it had a name."

"An everyday kind of meal might be a corned beef sandwich with a potato pancake," he added. "And back then, sandwiches were 10 or 15 cents, not $10 or $15, like they are now."

"But if you went to the main streets like Roosevelt Road, there were beautiful big delis. If we wanted a special place, we'd go to Kedzie and Roosevelt, where there was Carl's, which is like Manny's today. People would come from all over to eat there."

"Or also on Roosevelt, a few blocks farther west, there was Silverstein's, which was big enough to have weddings in the back. It was a popular place, and in front you often had outdoor political orators: socialists, Zionists, communists and atheists. They'd get up on their soapbox and give their spiel. A crowd would gather, and there'd be hecklers; sometimes little fights would break out. It was a very lively area."

When asked if he ever got up on a soapbox, Cutler said laughing, "No, I was a kid then."

But back to our reader's question. There were indeed great and big delis in the Gold Coast area.

Eli's Stage Delicatessen

The most legendary of the neighborhood's delis was Eli's Stage Delicatessen, opened in 1962 at 50 E. Oak St., counting among its customers Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Woody Allen and countless stars of stage, screen and politics too. It closed in 1968.

"My dad's dream was coffee shop, deli, steakhouse, then cheesecake came along in 1980," said Eli's Cheesecake President Marc Schulman, son of late founder Eli Schulman, recently at the company's headquarters in Dunning. There, the cafe still serves a classic Eli's Reuben sandwich ($7.95) with shaved lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on warm dark rye with a pickle on the side. Matzo ball soup is offered as a special.

"My dad was always one to say, 'You want to be reasonable,'" said Schulman. "But as meat prices have gone up, labor costs have gone up, how hard is it to be profitable? (A deli) is somewhat of an inefficient operation, and with all the costs on Oak Street today or Michigan Avenue, how do you make it work?"

You might wonder why higher costs hit delis so hard and differently than other restaurants. In "Save the Deli," Sax said, as did many other sources I spoke to for this story, the public expected high-quality smoked meat, piled mile-high but still low-priced.

D.B. Kaplan's

Delis in the Gold Coast were numerous at one point. Delis like D.B. Kaplan's, which opened on the seventh floor of the then-new Water Tower Place in 1976. Don Burton Kaplan was already known for his Hemingway's Movable Feast deli in Lincoln Park at 1825 N. Lincoln Ave., with sky-scraping sandwiches plus super-thick and rich chocolate malts. Kaplan opened Hemingway's in the early 1970s, then sold it in late 1976 to focus on his eponymous deli, according to Peter Engler, a Hemingway's diner, member of the Chicago food chat site LTH Forum, and former University of Chicago genetic research scientist.

At D.B. Kaplan's the names got punnier, like the Lake Shore Chive, with roast beef and cream cheese with chives on black bread, and the Studs Turkey for radio journalist Studs Terkel, with beef tongue, hot turkey breast, Canadian bacon, cranberry sauce and shredded lettuce on French bread. National celebrities were not spared either. The Hammy Davis, Jr. was ham salad on a BLT with mayo on whole wheat toast.

Mrs. Levy's Deli

In 1978 brothers Mark and Larry Levy invested in D.B. Kaplan's. When the namesake dude left soon after, the Levys brought in their mother Eadie and her family recipes to save the deli. In 1986 they opened Mrs. Levy's Deli in what was then called the Sears Tower. After respectable decades-long runs, D.B. Kaplan's closed in 1995, and the deli named after mama Levy closed in 2006.

"People go crazy for deli food," said Larry Levy via a spokesperson. "The biggest challenge is, despite people loving it, it has high food costs."

"It's a challenge to charge enough for a really great corned beef sandwich to justify the costs, so it's hard to sustain," added Levy. "Delis are either so good they can charge, or they have created other low-cost crave items like special French toasts, where costs are low, as opposed to surviving on $16 to $18 authentic deli sandwiches."

Last year Levy Restaurants launched a Mrs. Levy's Deli at the United Center as part of the culinary upgrade of the stadium in the Near West Side. The kiosk offers huge variations on the Reuben, including The High Rise ($15) with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on dark rye.

Ashkenaz Deli

Ashkenaz was the last big Jewish deli in the Gold Coast, at 12 E. Cedar St., in a building now gone and replaced, next door to where The Goddess and Grocer now stands. But Ashkenaz deli history dates to 1910 when Russian immigrants George and Ada Ashkenaz first opened in North Lawndale near the corner of Roosevelt Road and Karlov Avenue. In 1940, their son Sam Ashkenaz took over, then moved the family deli to Rogers Park at 1432 W. Morse Ave. There he would become known for his cheese blintz topped with fresh, in-season blueberries. In the 1970s a second Ashkenaz location would temporarily pop up in North Shore suburb Wilmette, at 3223 W. Lake St., soon before the famous deli made its final move to the Gold Coast (though the date is unclear).

Restaurateur Howard Cohan bought the business in 2005, then closed the Ashkenaz deli in 2012. At the time, Cohan said the recession and the passing away of an older Jewish clientele in the Gold Coast had hurt the business, reported Crain's.

Carnegie Deli

Carnegie Deli, the famous New York spot (which itself closed in 2016), tried a location in Chicago at 900 N. Michigan Ave. Opened in 1989, it closed in 1991. The space was replaced by the Oak Street Restaurant and Bakery, still open and serving corned beef sandwiches, but no longer matzo ball soup.

Despite Wolf's question, important Chicago Jewish deli history extends well beyond the Gold Coast.

Manny's

Manny's in the South Loop, now Chicago's most iconic deli, celebrated its 75th anniversary in July. In 1942, founder Jack Raskin joined his fellow Russian immigrant brother Charlie in the first family cafeteria, in what's now Greektown, making their mother's Jewish food. Jack would leave to open his own restaurant, then name it for his son Manny, who would eventually take over. The cafeteria coffee shop opened at its current location in 1964.

"The main reason nobody is there in the Gold Coast is the price of real estate," said fourth-generation owner and operator Dan Raskin, who joined his father Ken Raskin in the family business. "We are fortunate enough to own our property; we bought it a long time ago."

"In a deli, the food costs are very high," said the younger Raskin. "And for us, our staff cost is very high. We've kept a lot of people for a long time. Everyone who works for us is actually full time, and that helps us to be able to control the quality of what we're putting out."

Manny's is best known for its house-made, hand-cut corned beef sandwich ($13.95), piled high; matzo ball soup ($3.95); and thick and crunchy potato pancake ($1 added to sandwich or $2 each).

Generations of regulars knew you could order anything by the pound and have trays made for every life event, but a deli counter was added just last year.

Kaufman's

Kaufman's in Skokie was opened by the late Maury Kaufman in 1960. Retired baker Arnold Dworkin bought the business in 1984, with his own family food history dating to 1909 at the Imperial Baking company, once beloved for its rye. He sold the bakery in 1976 to S. Rosen's, makers of the iconic Chicago poppy seed hot dog bun, among other baked goods.

"I think that the market has changed," said Arnold's daughter and co-owner Bette Dworkin, herself a baker, about our big Gold Coast deli question. "And there's been a lot of assimilation in the Jewish community."

"This kind of food is not eaten as much as it used to be," said Dworkin. Kaufman's house-made corned beef is shaved thin, and sandwiches are available with lean ($9), super trim ($8.75), regular ($9.75) and the fattiest, deckle ($10.20), all on house-baked bread. The soup of the day was recently chicken noodle, with thin egg noodles, but matzo ball does make it into the rotation.

Max and Benny's

Max and Benny's in Northbrook marked its 30th anniversary last year. The big bakery and deli restaurant hosts packed special events, including monthly comedy nights and a Jewish literary series, recently with the best-selling author Scott Turow.

"I tried in Streeterville and failed," said Max and Benny's founder and President Lester Schlan. In 2006 Schlan had opened a second location at 322 E. Illinois St. but closed after only six months.

Dine in now for lunch or dinner and before you receive your corned beef sandwich ($12.49) and matzo ball soup ($5.49), you will be presented with a beautiful complimentary bread basket overfilled with assorted house-baked goods from mini bagels to seeded breads.

"There's also a lot of competition from smaller places," he added, "And now even worse, the grocery stores: Mariano's, Heinen's and Jewel, they're making their prepared-foods delis bigger."

While you may not go to grocery stores if you're craving great Jewish deli food, changing tastes are now competing with convenience.

"People just don't want to do it anymore," said Schlan, referring to running a big deli and bakery. "Rich Melman, himself, whose background was deli understands that totally."

Melman, Lettuce Entertain You restaurants founder and chairman, declined to comment for this story. He worked at the big Mr. Ricky's deli in Skokie, owned by his father, Morrie, but left when the elder Melman refused to let his son join the family business as a partner. Interestingly, many of the deli owners and experts I spoke with noted the absence of delis in Melman's restaurant empire.

Rise of the 'newish deli'

Steingold's of Chicago opened in late August in North Center, at 1840 W. Irving Park Road, as Chicago's newest contemporary Jewish deli, or a "newish deli," as it and others of a new generation here and elsewhere are hashtagged on Instagram.

"Ashkenaz was where I would go when I worked in the Gold Coast," said owner Aaron Steingold. "Whenever my father would visit, it was the deli I would take him to. We really enjoyed their matzo ball soup and their somewhat good-sized sandwiches. They weren't quite New York-sized, but definitely it was good food."

We spoke over a tasting of Steingold's delicately flavored pastrami and spiced ocean trout. An Uncle Rube sandwich, what Steingold is calling his Reuben, piles pastrami or corned beef with smoked sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on rye, and is available "stuffed" ($10) or "overstuffed" ($18). The Sister in Law ($12) pairs pastrami with dill kimchi plus Chinese mustard on a baguette. The bread is from Publican Quality Bread, but the bagels ($2 each or $20 per dozen) are from The Bagel Chef.

"We love North Center," said Steingold; he and co-owner wife Elizabeth Abowd lived across the street. "But our hope is to grow within the next few years and have a few locations, so hopefully we can serve you good food in the Gold Coast at some point in the future."

If that sounds ambitious, Steingold recently revealed they're already opening a second location to meet demand. The smaller, walk-up-only Steingold's Station plans to open later this month in Ravenswood Manor, adjacent to the Francisco Brown Line stop at 4642 N. Francisco Ave.

Other notable new Jewish-style delis include Milt's Extra Innings, part of the Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed family, which just opened in Wrigleyville at 3409 N. Broadway; and Half Sour in the South Loop, also expected by late November.

Jared Leonard, chef and prolific restaurant entrepreneur, announced his plans to open Norm's Deli in Uptown next year, with what will then be his fifth Budlong Hot Chicken and third BBQ Supply Co. by current counts, all in a new food hall called Beacon St. Market, on Wilson Avenue east of Clark Street. Leonard also smokes meat for Steingold's.

Meanwhile Steingold's bagel source Max Stern, The Bagel Chef, is working out of shared commercial kitchen space, making plain and everything bagels, and many more flavors, plus bialys and schmears for big wholesale and catering clients. The Bagel Chef's bagels and bialys also can be found at Publican Anker, Split-Rail, Bernie's Lunch & Supper and Werewolf Coffee Bar.

"I think, in the next couple of years, we're going to start seeing an influx of maybe not-so-traditional Jewish delis," said Stern. "Places where you can get classic deli sandwiches and some other things. More of a modern 'world' deli instead of just a modern Jewish deli." We spoke while he made his distinctive bagels with taste and texture more reminiscent of the artisan bread renaissance.

"Bagel dough is very resilient," he added, "I use diastatic malt powder, which is lovely food for yeast. It gives the bagel a little bit more power in my opinion." Stern plans to open his own shop too.

Chicago has never been known as a deli town, but Chicagoland has in fact sustained dozens of neighborhood delis in the city and suburbs for decades. If the new generation of deli owners and diners has its say, we may yet become a "newish" Jewish-style delicatessen destination.

