What to expect from Vanilla Deth, plus 2 more Revolution barrel-aged beers, being released Friday

With one hand, Revolution Brewing is giving beer drinkers just what they want Friday. With the other, it is pushing those drinkers down what may be an unfamiliar path.

It’s all very much by design.

At 4 p.m. at its taproom (3340 N. Kedzie Ave.), Revolution will release its take on one of craft beer’s most popular motifs — Vanilla Deth, a bourbon barrel-aged vanilla stout — along with two more challenging releases: Ryeway to Heaven, a barrel-aged rye barleywine, and the real eye opener, Gravedigger Billy, a smoked Scotch ale aged in bourbon barrels.

“You do Vanilla Deth, and you’re able to get away with this,” said Doug Veliky, Revolution’s chief financial officer. “I think we’re gaining trust, and it allows us to make styles like this.”

While the easy and obvious approach for its barrel-aged releases is relentless incarnations of imperial stout loaded with de rigueur adjuncts, Revolution also clings to more arcane approaches — such as a smoked Scotch ale.

Head brewer Jim Cibak points out that Revolution’s first beer when it opened as a brewpub in 2010 was an English mild, which is as classic and unfussy as beer gets.

“We feel we’re part of carrying on tradition as brewers because if we don’t, they fall out of favor, and when they fall out of favor, they’ll be a thing of the past,” Cibak said. “They’re styles that aren’t sweet and sexy, but we like to brew them, put our spin on it and create something cool and unique.”

All three beers will be released in four packs of 12-ounce cans. Ryeway to Heaven ($25) and Vanilla Deth ($35) are limited to two four-packs per customer, and Gravedigger Billy ($25) is limited to three four-packs per customer.

Vanilla Deth will get limited distribution in Chicago, but nowhere else in Revolution’s distribution footprint. The other two beers will be available only at Revolution. Here are thoughts on each, in the order I tasted them this week.

Ryeway to Heaven (14.5 percent alcohol)

Last year’s version of Ryeway to Heaven was a surprise hit for Revolution, and for good reason: It was a long, sweet, silky journey of toasted pecan, maple syrup, toasted marshmallow, vanilla and butterscotch. It was fairly one-dimensional, but quite a dimension.

Well forget all that.

“It wasn’t quite what we were aiming for,” said Marty Scott, who manages Revolution’s barrel program. “It was a happy accident.”

This year, Ryeway reverts to its decidedly more robust old form. Sweetness has been dialed down. Oakiness and boozy burn are amplified amid ample spice.

It’s a muscular beer with bracing edges. Though worth drinking fresh, Ryeway is also an ideal candidate to age during the next year; some of the oak and booze are likely to round out.

Some will enjoy it more than last year’s version, and some will enjoy it less. Either way, it’s Ryeway to Heaven in all its bold glory, and hardly for the faint of heart — or taste buds.

“Whiskey is hot,” Scott said. “But you taste it, and you go, ‘Wow.’ This is like that. It’s the anti-pastry stout.”

Gravedigger Billy (13.2 percent)

Smoked malt will make Gravedigger Billy polarizing. That’s why Revolution made a relatively small amount compared with most of its other barrel-aged releases.

“It tends to be a love or hate relationship without much between,” Cibak said of smoked beers.

But Gravedigger Billy, which Revolution is releasing for the first time since 2015 (and for the first time in cans), is one of the most interesting and well-rounded barrel-aged beers you’re likely to come across this winter. The key: Though smoked aroma leaps from the glass, it’s not too smoky.

Gravedigger Billy is an unlikely journey: dry and smoky upfront amid notes of cocoa, followed by a burst of dark chocolate and berry before returning to a cocoa-smoke finish. There’s plenty going on, but the elements tie together.

Will it be a favorite for most people? Probably not. But Gravedigger Billy is a prime example of what makes Revolution’s approach to barrel aging so essential. And, yes, plenty of people will be converted.

Vanilla Deth (14 percent)

Good news. The beer intended to set beer nerd hearts aflame doesn’t disappoint.

It also doesn’t explode with cloying sweetness or overbearing faux vanilla flavor — which is why I like it. The vanilla character, gleaned from aging the beer in stainless steel on sliced Indonesian vanilla beans for one month, is deftly integrated.

Compared with similar examples from other breweries, the vanilla is fairly mellow on the nose. Flavors amount to intense fudge-chocolate and vanilla with a hint of marshmallow, finishing with an oaky-boozy walk-off. Each component is modest on its own but ties into a greater whole.

“We didn’t want to overdo it,” Cibak said. “Rather than the vanilla exploding, we wanted it to bring out the best characteristics from the barrel.”

