What to drink with curry? Look for wines with bright flavors

This complex, hearty dish has sweet, savory and spicy elements, and could work well with a red or white wine. Here are three suggestions — a riesling from Germany and two lighter reds from France and Spain — all of which have enough complexity of their own to stand up well to the beef and its supporting flavors.

MAKE THIS

Beef curry with onions and pineapple

Season 2 boneless sirloin steaks with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, to medium rare, about 6 minutes per side. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; add 2 medium onions, diced, and salt to taste. Cook until onions begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in 2 teaspoons garam masala; cook, 5 minutes. Cut steak into ½-inch chunks; add to skillet. Stir in 1 container (6 ounces) plain yogurt and 1 cup diced pineapple; cook over low heat until warm, 3-5 minutes. Serve over rice, garnished with chopped cilantro. Makes: 4 servings

DRINK THIS

Pairings by sommelier Alan Beasey of The Purple Pig, as told to Michael Austin:

2016 Max Ferdinand Richter Juffer Sonnenuhr Spatlese Riesling, Mosel, Germany: This complex and balanced wine offers richness, acidity, a bit of sweetness and subtle savory flavors to mirror all of those same qualities in the dish. Extra ripeness in the grapes adds body and texture to the wine, enabling it to stand up well to the heartiness of the beef.

2016 Jean Foillard Beaujolais Villages, Burgundy, France: This wine’s notes of ripe, sweet cherries will enhance the dish’s sweet onions and tangy pineapple, and the wine’s smoky minerality and earthiness will draw in the savory beef. There is also enough body and texture in the wine to balance the richness of the yogurt.

2015 Guimaro Tinto, Ribeira Sacra, Spain: Light and fresh, this red wine has bright, red fruit aromas and flavors that will complement the dish’s sweet onions and tangy pineapple. Lush but not heavy, the wine will blend nicely with the yogurt’s richness and seared beef’s umami flavor. Also, the wine’s hints of cinnamon and ginger will brighten the dish’s curry spices.

food@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @pour_man

Champagne and fried chicken: The perfect match »

Pour wine to savor and enjoy, not guzzle »

Egg and pepper sandwich makes great Lenten meal, and here are wines to have with it »