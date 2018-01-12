What to drink after a bone-chilling dog walk: New York sour

The temperature outside was 7 degrees. It was a day to avoid venturing outside, a day you regret having a dog that needs a walk, a day that your glasses fog up the minute you venture inside from said walk, a day you declare that — after your glasses fog up after walking the dog twice that day — perhaps the dog doesn’t actually need two walks a day and it is time for a drink. Perhaps a cocktail. Something warming, earthy and complex. But also something simple to make because, after having endured the bitter cold, you’re not in the mood to attempt anything resembling an advanced mixology technique. You know, something like a New York sour.

A New York sour is easy enough to make. Combine two parts bourbon or rye, one part fresh lemon juice and one part simple syrup in a shaker filled with ice, and shake. Pour into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. The tricky part comes at the end, when you carefully pour in a fruity, earthy red wine, such as a malbec, over the back of a spoon held over the cocktail so that the wine floats on top.

“You have to resist the urge to stir it in. Let it soak in,” says Keith Kreuser, chef and general manager of Dollop Diner and the former beverage director at Evanston’s Boltwood, where the cocktail has been on the menu since the restaurant opened in 2014. “Preserve its beauty because it’s a gorgeous cocktail.”

Indeed, it is. It resembles the types of sunsets that your childless friends share from exotic locales on Instagram. And yet, if you can’t help yourself and you do stir it in (or you can’t navigate the back-of-the-spoon trick), it’s fine, it just won’t look quite as nice. It’s still delicious. And, after a cold dog walk, who cares what it looks like?

New York sour

2 ounces bourbon or rye

1 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 ounce fruity, earthy red wine

Combine the whiskey, simple syrup and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake. Pour into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Pour the wine over the back of spoon so that it floats atop the whiskey sour.

