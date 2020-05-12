Collina Strada
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

What does your face mask say about you?

May 12, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
David Syrek
Collina Strada

From simple to elaborate, face masks are serving as a form of self-expression.