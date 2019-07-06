What does it take to keep the World's Oldest Ham pristine? Its caretakers share.

The World’s Oldest Ham is a little sweaty today.

Isle of Wight County Museum curator Tracey Neikirk said some visitors complain about the temperature — set to 68 to 72 degrees — but it’s all in favor of the ham’s preservation.

In its sealed container, this day the ham has a sheen beading across its wrinkled skin.

“It's getting hot out and humid out, so we gotta turn it down,” Neikirk said of the temperature.

The ham’s arguably a celebrity in Smithfield. It has a Ripley certification and a live stream — the Ham Cam.

Museum director Jennifer England said some people tune in from Russia to watch it and others leave gifts like mustard and pineapple.

This year, it turns 117 and is hosting a slumber party.

Guests of all ages are invited to register for the event and bring a stuffed animal to the museum July 12. Those who bring stuffed animals will be asked what their toys need before bedtime. Party-goers will stay for bedtime stories 6-7 p.m., England said.

When the stuffed animals’ owners come back to pick them up, they’ll have to find where in the museum the animals chose to rest, England said. They’ll also receive pictorial evidence of the toys’ adventures.

The ham didn’t always host sleepovers, or even have its same notoriety.

Over a hundred years ago, the ham was forgotten in a storage facility, England said.

When it finally was discovered and pulled out a few years later, P.D. Gwaltney Jr. at Gwaltney & Son Co. decided to carry it around. It was his “showpiece,” England said, a testament to the “preservative power of curing ham.”

He even got it a brass collar with a tag, which is still on the ham.

The family was a fan of anomalous marketing tricks. P.D. Gwaltney Sr. had been big in the area’s peanut industry. England explained he’d picked a peanut, wrote the date on it and used it as the world’s oldest peanut. It sits in a neighboring case by the ham.

England and Neikirk both started at the museum around 11 years ago.

When they took their respective positions, taking care of the ham fell to them.

If you had to give it a title, this job would be the “keeper of the ham” — England said Neikirk likes to claim it.

The ham isn’t fussy and doesn’t require any special treatment. Its desiccant needs to be once a year. England said this is similar to the silica gel packets you get when you buy a new pair of shoes. It draws out moisture.

Another secret to keeping the ham looking fresh is the museum’s temperature. Neikirk said she’s able to walk into the building and know if it’s too hot for the ham.

The ham shares its specially made case with two friends — the world’s largest ham and a branded ham. Neikirk explained that since the hams are smoked, they do something called “off gassing” where they release small amounts of smoke into the air.

This can give the case a brownish tint. Neikirk and England have to clean it once a year with a special plexiglass cleaner, usually in November.

“You always want to not wear your favorite sweater that day,” England said. “Because you'll smell like ham.”

There are rumors — like museum staff samples it every year.

England said this isn’t true, even though it could still be eaten if someone wanted to — technically, she said, it’s the “world’s oldest edible ham.”

Hypothetically, if you cut into it, Neikirk said it would be dry like ham jerky.

With organic materials, there’s a possibility of them morphing over time, England said. This is where Bernard Means, the director of the virtual curation laboratory at Virginia Commonwealth University, comes into the picture.

One of Means’ many jobs — he’s also an anthropology professor — is to 3D scan the ham to track changes.

“Basically the ham fits in with what we do because we're here to help people tell a story,” Means said. “So even if it's not a story I myself am telling, this is helping Isle of Wight County tell their story and reach another audience or reach a different audience.

“And one of the things that 3D scanning and 3D printing really allows you to do is let people know that you can use technology to sort of approach the history and approach archaeology and approach the past.”

The first time Means came in to scan the ham was a few years ago. He came back again this year. The most recent scan is the one they’ll use in the future to track how the ham changes, he said, if it does at all.

Means said some of the changes that could be seen in an artifact such as this one could range from fracturing, drooping, shrinkage or distortion.

He hasn’t seen any of these changes yet.

“It seems to be pretty well preserved,” Means said.

The ham continues to be used as a marketing tool today — it even tweets.

England runs the ham’s Twitter account, said it tries to keep with the times. For example, when Beyonce posted about a dance challenge, the ham followed suit.

Neikirk said saying they have a ham at the museum makes a good conversation starter and that the best part of taking care of it is that it’s unique.

“It is hard, like I said, to make sure that it's climate controlled, and it doesn't degrade over time,” Neikirk said. “It's lasted this long. We want it to continue to last another hundred years.”

Want to go?

What: The World’s Oldest Ham’s Birthday Party Sleepover.

When: 6 p.m. July 12.

Where: Isle of Wight County Museum, 103 Main Street, Smithfield.

Cost: Free, registration required. Contact Jennifer England at jengland@smithfieldva.gov for more info.

Abby Church, abchurch@dailypress.com, @abbschurch