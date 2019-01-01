What are the top food and drink trends for 2019?

Dessert hummus anyone? How about some cheese tea?

If you’re up for anything or one to try the latest food fad, you’ll have your fill in 2019. You’ll see a host of new food trends at your local supermarket or neighborhood restaurant in the new year.

Food is much like fashion after all. Classics punctuated with some fads (some good and long-lasting, others puzzling.)

Here are 10 food and drink trends the experts are forecasting for 2019. (We used information from Supermarket News, the National Restaurant Association, Nation’s Restaurant News and AF & Co., a California based restaurant and hospitality consulting firm.)

1) Dessert hummus: Yes, you read that right. Hummus, that garlicky chickpea spread we all love, has gone over to the sweeter side. You’ll find one brand in particular, Delighted by Hummus, in several Valley supermarkets, including Weis and some Walmart locations. Flavors include red velvet, brownie batter and snickerdoodle. The idea: You’re having a healthier dessert as it’s lower in calories, sugar, fat and carbs. (Use graham crackers, pretzels or cinnamon pita chips for dipping.) The Morning Call taste testers will be giving dessert hummus a try later this month so stay tuned for those results.

2) Drink your oats: The non-dairy milk trend continues with the latest variety made from oats. Fans say it has a creamier texture, more protein that nut milks and more fiber than any of the milks. Oat-ly is a brand carried in Whole Foods and some Wegmans locations if you want to give it a try (plain and chocolate).

3) Ethnic-inspired breakfast: You’re likely to see more restaurants that serve breakfast going exotic, offering global flavors that go beyond scrambled eggs and crispy bacon. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.) Here’s a popular example from the National Restaurant Association: Shakshouka, a Tunisian/Israeli option made of poached eggs, tomato sauce, onions, chili peppers and myriad spices.

4) Plant-based proteins: “Plant-based” is a term you’re likely to see and hear over and over in ‘19. From burgers to sausages, you’ll find vegetarian options for traditional meats popping up at restaurants and in your supermarket.

5) Doughnuts are the dessert of the year: (This writer privately celebrates). AF & Co. has given the doughnut this designation as artisan shops are popping up around the country, featuring doughnuts with unique fillings and toppings.

6) Slab pies: Think bigger, square and decidedly less fussy. Instead of a round pie dish, slab pie is baked in a shallow, rectangular rimmed baking pan. These pies can go sweet or savory. (I’m thinking of our area’s tomato pie, for example.)

7) Next-level lemonade: You’ll probably see more lemonade drinks this year and we aren’t talking plain. Creative infusion drinks are trending, including creamy lemonade, cucumber mint and lemonade cocktails.

8) Coming to your cup: Nitro coffee has been around for a while. It’s when coffee is cold-brewed, then put into a keg and infused with nitrogen gas. It’s dispensed the same way beer in a keg is and, as a result, nitro coffee gets a frothy, creamy texture. It’s served cold but in 2019 you’ll see a trend toward “hot” nitro coffee. Experts are also forecasting that we’ll see carbonated coffee. (A little fizz for your iced coffee.) You may see some tea trends too including — wait for it — cheese tea, a cold black or green tea topped with a foamy blanket of milk and cream cheese and sprinkled with salt.

9) Good for the gut: The trend towards eating and drinking foods that are thought to be digestively-friendly continues, especially fermented foods and drinks such as kombucha and kimchi.

10) Beets: Fans of the show “The Office” can start laughing here but beets will be big in 2019, from the traditional purple to golden. Diners could even see beets incorporated into some desserts.

