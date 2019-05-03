What are the James Beard Awards? Here's your guide to 'the Oscars of the food world,' held in Chicago

The James Beard Foundation Awards Gala takes place 6 p.m. Monday at the Civic Opera House. For those unfamiliar with this annual event, here are the basics, in Q&A form:

What are the JBF Awards?

The James Beard Awards, commonly (but not officially) called “the Oscars of the food world” (Time magazine first used the term), are the highest honors in the U.S. food industry. There are Beard awards for chefs and restaurants, but also for journalism and broadcast media, books, restaurant design and graphics, leadership and lifetime achievement.

That’s a lot of awards.

You’re supposed to ask a question.

Isn’t that a lot of awards?

Yes. But the Media Awards were announced at a separate event last week in New York, and the Leadership Awards will be announced Sunday in Chicago.

Who was James Beard?

James Beard was a legendary cook, cookbook author and TV personality; his importance to American cooking cannot be overstated. Among his many memorable quotes is this gem: "I believe that if ever I had to practice cannibalism, I might manage if there were enough tarragon around."

And the foundation?

James Beard passed away in 1985; the James Beard Foundation, based in New York, was created in his memory. The first JBF awards were given out in 1991.

So why are the awards in Chicago?

Chicago persuaded the JBF to hold its 2015 gala — the 25th annual awards — in Chicago. It has proven to be a mutually beneficial relationship. In December, the city and JBF announced an extension that will keep the awards in Chicago through 2027.

What does an award mean?

Recognition. Prestige. A cool medal. Your name listed with culinary giants. Previous winners of the Outstanding Chef Award include Wolfgang Puck, Alice Waters, Daniel Boulud, Rick Bayless, Thomas Keller, Charlie Trotter, David Bouley, Patrick O’Connell (this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree), Judy Rodgers, Grant Achatz, Jose Andres, Daniel Humm, David Chang, Paul Kahan, Nancy Silverton, Suzanne Goin, Michael Solomonov and Gabrielle Hamilton.

Who decides who wins?

Restaurant and chef award winners are chosen via secret ballot, overseen by an independent accounting firm. Voters include members of the Restaurant and Chef Award Committee, judges (appointed by the committee) and previous award winners (that is, chefs and restaurateurs). Previous award winners make up the majority of the eligible voters.

Who in Chicago is up for an award?

Boka Restaurant Group founders Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz are nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur for the fourth consecutive year. Meg Galus is a nominee for Outstanding Pastry Chef for the third time in four years. Alisha Elenz, chef at mfk, is up for Rising Star Chef of the Year (an award for chefs 30 and younger).

Greg Wade, of Publican Quality Bread, is nominated for the third time for Outstanding Baker. Lost Lake is up for Outstanding Bar Program; Spiaggia is nominated for Outstanding Wine Program (h/t to sommelier Rachael Lowe). In the Outstanding Restaurant Design Category (76 seats and over division), Parts & Labor Design is up for its design of Pacific Standard Time and Land and Sea Dept. is nominated for Lonesome Rose.

In the Best Chef: Great Lakes category (a region that includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio), nominees are Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya Antojeria, Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark of Parachute, David and Anna Posey of Elske, Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe, Noah Sandoval of Oriole and Lee Wolen of Boka.

Can I attend the awards?

Tickets to the black-tie gala are available to the public and, last we checked, were still available. Tickets are $500 (it’s a nonprofit fundraiser, after all, with proceeds going to help support the foundation’s programs), and include admission to the post-gala tasting reception, also at the Civic Opera House. Tickets can be purchased at jamesbeard.org.

How can I find out who won?

Food & Dining will cover the gala, beginning with a Facebook live stream of the red-carpet arrivals, via @ChiTribFood. We’ll cover the awards ceremony on Twitter (@ChiTribFood), and finally, we’ll post an awards recap later that evening at chicagotribune.com/dining.

