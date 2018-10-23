Wetzel’s Pretzels Satisfies Guest Demand by Adding Cheesy Dog Bites to Permanent Menu

Premium Product Offers an Irresistible Combination of Fresh, Craveable and Delicious

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) From idea to limited time offer introduced three months ago, Cheesy Dog Bites have cultivated fans from the Wetz Coast to the East Coast. Dog Bites love has been so strong across the brand’s more than 340 locations and on social media, that guests will be pleased to know Cheesy Dog Bites are now a permanent menu item at all Wetzel’s Pretzels locations.

Cheesy Dog Bites start with fresh dough made from scratch at each Wetzel’s Pretzels’ location. The dough is then wrapped around a 100% beef mini hot dog, topped with a cheese blend, then baked to a golden brown with an Instagrammable bubbling cheese top. The product is one of Wetzel’s Pretzels’ top sellers, making up significant mix without cannibalizing the brand’s other premium items such as Original Dog Bites.

“The people have spoken, and guests have made it clear through their purchases and love across social media that Cheesy Dog Bites should be here to stay,” said Jennifer Schuler, Wetzel’s Pretzels’ President. “Cheesy Dog Bites’ sales mix since introduction have continued to grow. They’re clearly a platform we can continue to innovate against, as we look to further stretch our average unit volume category lead even further.”

Those interested in learning more about Wetzel’s Pretzels can contact the company’s Vice President of Franchise Development, Doug Flaig, to schedule an initial discussion at 805.616.9799 or doug@wetzels.com. Alternatively, operators who are looking to expand or diversify their holdings can visit Wetzel’s Pretzels’ franchise site.

About Wetzel’s Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel’s Pretzels has grown to more than 340 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel’s Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Canvas Blue for Wetzel’s Pretzels

949-215-1438

JLevitt@canvasblue.com