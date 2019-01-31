Wetzel’s Pretzels Promotes Jennifer Schuler to CEO

Brand’s Former President and CMO Named to the Nation’s Restaurant News 2019 “Power List”

Jennifer Schuler

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Wetzel’s Pretzels, the innovator in the fresh-baked pretzel category, today announced that it has promoted Jennifer Schuler to CEO. Schuler, who has served as the company’s President since 2017, and previously served as Chief Marketing Officer when she joined the company in 2014, will assume global responsibility for the brand, spearheading the continued growth of Wetzel’s Pretzels.

“Jenn is uniquely suited to take over the CEO role at our organization,” said Bill Phelps, co-founder Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Since joining Wetzel’s Pretzels as CMO in 2014, she has combined her marketing and operations experience with global brands to drive same-store sales, profitability for our franchise partners and further growth for the brand domestically and abroad.”

Phelps will remain involved with the company as a board member and shareholder.

This month, Schuler was also named to the “Power List,” Nation’s Restaurant News’ annual recognition of select industry leaders setting foodservice trends today and shaping them for tomorrow.

Under Schuler’s leadership, Wetzel’s Pretzels has realized a number of key accomplishments, including:

Achieved comparable same-store sales increases of 2.8%

Grown system-wide sales to $175 million

Being named one of the fastest-growing snack concepts by Franchise Times Magazine, and a Top Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

Attracted a new genre of outstanding franchise partners who bring experience, infrastructure, capital and creativity to fuel growth and brand performance

Significant domestic and international growth, including multiple locations in China

“I’m looking forward to working with our partners at CenterOak, and the Wetzel’s Pretzel’s Board to continue growing this brand both domestically and internationally,” said Schuler. “By leveraging our category-leading economics, operational simplicity and unmatched unit flexibility, we’re well-positioned to track toward our goal of 500 locations by 2021.”

In 2018, Schuler also became a Wetzel’s Pretzels franchisee. Along with a recently-opened kiosk, she now owns and operates two locations at the Mall of America, providing an additional unique insight which serves as a leadership filter for decision making, truly giving her skin in the game.

About Wetzel’s Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel’s Pretzels has grown to 350 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel’s Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

