Wetzel’s Pretzels Plans Strategic Expansion Across Texas

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Freshly made from simple ingredients, the iconic Wetzel’s Pretzel brings smiles to the faces of everyone who bites into its golden-brown exterior. Wetzel’s Pretzel’s leadership invites multi-unit franchisees across Texas to uncover the business opportunity which leads to those smiles, as Doug Flaig, the company’s Vice President of Franchise Development, will to meet with qualified partners interested in opening their own Wetzel’s Pretzels locations across the state.

Texas-area multi-unit operators interested in expanding their portfolio with a brand that has a three-year cash-on-cash return* can meet with Flaig on either May 16th in Houston, or May 17th in San Antonio. Specific reasons Wetzel’s Pretzels has selected Texas for targeted expansion include:

60+ key high-foot-traffic target properties in the state, including the Willowbrook Mall in Houston, San Marcos Premium Outlets, The Woodlands and many more

Rapidly-growing GDP which is larger than Australia, Spain and Mexico

Low tax rate and business-friendly government environment

Population and job growth exceeding national averages

“With strong GDP growth and multiple locations already open in the state driving brand familiarity and loyalty, Texas is primed for Wetzel’s Pretzels to continue thriving,” said Flaig. “We invite those multi-unit operators who are looking to grow their portfolio to connect with us to explore opportunities.”

Wetzel’s accelerated growth plans for Texas on the heels of another banner year for the company, which included consistent, industry-leading sales growth as well as being named one of the top three fastest-growing snack concepts by Franchise Times Magazine, and a Top Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.

“Wetzel’s Pretzels’ menu items sit at a fantastic intersection of being quick, affordable snacks that are made from scratch with limited ingredients, exactly what today’s consumers are looking for,” said Jennifer Schuler, Wetzel’s Pretzel’s President. “This brand is positioned for immediate and long-term growth thanks to operational simplicity, unit size flexibility and the corporate team’s core focus on franchisee profitability. We believe there is tremendous opportunity in Texas and look forward to partnering with operators to bring this beloved brand to life throughout the region.”

Beyond traditional mall buildouts, Wetzel’s Pretzels is able to capitalize on various nontraditional locations as the brand offers a variety of build-out options to accommodate most any space, including both baking and non-baking kiosks, as well as remote units that can supplement a traditional in-line location. It’s a concept that can truly fit anywhere there is appropriate space.

Those interested in learning more about Wetzel’s Pretzels can contact Doug Flaig at 805.616.9799 or doug@wetzels.com. Alternatively, operators who are looking to expand or diversify their holdings can visit Wetzel’s Pretzels’ franchise site.

*See 2017 FDD for more details

About Wetzel’s Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel’s Pretzels has grown to more than 325 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel’s Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

