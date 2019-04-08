Wetzel’s Pretzels Partners with Kitchen United to Test Delivery

Company continues to expand its footprint outside of traditional malls

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) For guests in Pasadena, California, who know there’s simply nothing like a hot, fresh, scratch-made Wetzel’s Pretzel, today is their lucky day, as Wetzel’s Pretzels has announced its delivery test in partnership with locally based Kitchen United.

Pretzel-loving fans can utilize any of the major delivery service platforms to get their Wetzel’s fill, including Postmates, UberEats, Door Dash and Grubhub, or they can pick up the pretzels by visiting Kitchen United in Pasadena, located at 55 S. Madison, where the hot-and-fresh goodies will be waiting for them after ordering. Wetzel’s Pretzels joins other emerging and established concepts at Kitchen United, including Halal Guys, Canter’s Deli, Amazebowls and Grilled Cheese Heaven to name a few.

“The restaurant and snack landscape is evolving, and we’re excited to further our stronghold in malls, yet explore other innovative ways of bringing pretzels to the people,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels. “As we seek to continue our growth trajectory, we know partnering with Pasadena-based Kitchen United to strategically explore delivery of our craveable products is the right move as we smartly navigate this enormous white space.”

Crafted from simple ingredients like flour, water, yeast and a touch of salt, pretzels at Kitchen United’s facility will be baked the same way as they would at any of the more than 340 existing Wetzel’s Pretzel’s locations.

Over the past year, Wetzel’s Pretzels has continued to expand its relevance outside of the traditional mall snack occasion, including a million-dollar remodel at the brand’s flagship Downtown Disney District location in Anaheim, opening of various non-traditional locations such as a cart at the iconic Santa Monica, California pier, and various professional sports stadiums. The company’s foray into delivery represents Wetzel’s Pretzel’s embracement of the evolving landscape, and leadership’s pursuit of driving sales and franchisee profitability.



About Wetzel’s Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel’s Pretzels has grown to more than 340 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel’s Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

About Kitchen United

Kitchen United is a GV-backed virtual kitchen company that provides restaurant operators with a value-driven, low-risk way to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas by removing barriers such as capital or technology challenges. Each Kitchen United kitchen center is home to approximately 10 to 20 restaurant partners who leverage the company’s expertise to grow their business. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.

