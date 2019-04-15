Wetzel’s Pretzels Celebrates Fifth Annual National Wetzel Day with Free Pretzels for All on April 26th

Instagram Fans Also Receive an Additional Freebie to Keep the Pretzel Party Going

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of National Pretzel Day on Friday April 26th, Wetzel’s Pretzels, the innovator in super-premium hot and fresh pretzels, will host its fifth annual “National Wetzel Day” celebration by offering a FREE Original Pretzel to every Wetzel’s Pretzels customer, all day, from coast to coast. Last year, the company gave out more than 85,000 free pretzels nationwide, each crafted with simple ingredients, made from scratch and baked fresh, just like every Wetzel’s Pretzel sold the other, less exciting 364 days of the year.

For fans who believe that celebrating pretzels shouldn’t be limited to just one day a year, Wetzel’s Pretzels will reward their hunger by offering anyone who follows the brand on Instagram by April 28th a reward code for another FREE Original Pretzel, redeemable through the Wetzel’s Pretzel app and valid until May 5.

“As the super-premium hot, fresh pretzel player, we want to give our guests a premium experience by being the only company who gives free pretzels all day, no strings attached,” said Jennifer Schuler, Wetzel’s Pretzel’s CEO. “National Wetzel Day has become a celebration for our fans, and for our team members who get to delight guests by offering a free scratch-baked pretzel. We keep it simple – no app, no coupon needed!”

For more information, visit www.wetzels.com, and follow @wetzelspretzels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for fresh-twisted treats. National Wetzel Day will be honored at participating Wetzel’s Pretzel’s nationwide.

About Wetzel’s Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel’s Pretzels has grown to more than 350 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel’s Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Canvas Blue for Wetzel’s Pretzels

949-215-1438

JLevitt@canvasblue.com