Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

A wet week? Thunderstorms expected through Friday in South Florida

September 6, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Austen Erblat
Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weather forecasts are calling for thunderstorms throughout the week across South Florida.