Westminster, Colorado Selected as Upcoming Location for The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Expansion

Jack Jones Signs with United Franchise Group to Develop Fresh, Fast-Casual Restaurant

Westminster, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Known for its fresher-than-fresh ingredients, made-to-order preparations, and savory health-conscious flavors, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will soon be coming to 14315 Orchard Parkway, Suite 400, Westminster, CO. United Franchise Group (UFG) – the parent company for The Great Greek– announced today it has finalized its latest franchise agreement with Jack Jones, a local business man and former defense contractor. The rapidly-expanding fast-casual restaurant concept already has 15 locations in development across the United States, along with its two original, award-winning locations in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area.

“I’m looking forward to bringing such a unique menu and fresh experience to restaurant patrons of Westminster,” said Jack Jones. “The Great Greek has a strong reputation for quality – both for its food and its in-restaurant experience. When you add the value and convenience The Great Greek makes possible, it’s a winning combination with broad market appeal.”

“The future is very bright for The Great Greek,” said brand co-founder Nick A. Della Penna. He and his partner Trent Jones assumed ownership of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Henderson, Nevada in 2016 and at the end of their first year of operation, had grown gross revenue 18 percent, proving the concept not only had appeal, but staying power. The team opened a second restaurant in Las Vegas in 2017, and a third one is planned for that city later this year. “We’re living proof that quality ingredients, authentic Mediterranean recipes, and friendly hospitality still matters in the restaurant industry. We’re pleased to be able to share our roadmap to success with other motivated entrepreneurs wanting to own their own restaurants.”

UFG has been strategically expanding The Great Greek brand nationwide, with a strong focus on established restaurant markets that are ripe for a departure from typical fast-food fare and middle-of-the-road flavor. Likewise, they are partnering with experienced business people eager to make a bold entrance into the restaurant market. “We believe we have found just such a franchise partner in Jack Jones,” said Scott Stuck, President of The Great Greek. Their knowledge of the market and keen business skills are exactly what we’re looking for to bring The Great Greek to life in Westminster.”

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise concept featuring authentic Greek recipes, made to order, with only the highest quality ingredients, fresh products and outstanding hospitality. The original Great Greek locations were in Las Vegas, but the concept is now being franchised by The United Franchise Group and is quickly expanding across the U.S. and abroad. For franchise and Area Developer opportunities relating to The Great Greek, please call 561-567-0258 or visit www.thegreatgreekgrillfranchise.com

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

