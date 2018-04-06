West Loop Shakedown returns to Restaurant Row

You know about bourbon and scotch, but how familiar are you with Japanese whisky? Get ready to know it intimately at Monday’s fourth annual West Loop Shakedown, where some of the city’s best bartenders will compete by making cocktails using Toki Suntory whisky, a Japanese offering popular with bartenders and mixologists.

The event will feature restaurants and bars from the West Loop and Fulton Market neighborhoods, with guests tasting and voting for their favorite cocktails, in addition to light bites. A panel of judges will determine the winner, based on taste, presentation and creativity. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Everytown for Gun Safety.

This year’s participants include Ronald Higgins and Rob Guevara from Fox Bar at Soho House, Tim Koenig and Dustin Grilli from Gideon Sweet, Alec Pignotti from RM Champagne Salon, Lee Zaremba from Momotaro, Sean Giordano from Fulton Market Kitchen, Marissa Barlow from Cold Storage, Carley Gaskin from Bad Hunter, Francis Nino and Harley O'Grady from Ramen-San, Paulina Echavarri from Furious Spoon, Christine Whitley from Blvd, Donavan Mitchem from MoneyGun, as well as contestants from the Punchbowl Social and the Waydown at the Ace Hotel.

$35, 6-9 p.m. April 9. Nellcote, 833 W. Randolph St., 312-432-0500, eventbrite.com/e/fourth-annual-west-loop-shakedown-tickets-44331058389

