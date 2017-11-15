West Loop chef missing for a week: 'Hopefully he’s around town but nobody knows where or why'

Family and friends began to worry when Luis Mercader, a chef at a trendy West Loop restaurant, did not show up for a fundraiser he had helped organize for his native Puerto Rico.

The next day, they learned that Mercader's car had been towed from Madison and Halsted streets and was sitting in a city auto pound. Inside the car was Mercader's wallet and cell phone.

It has been a week since any has seen or talked to Mercader, and the family says they are no closer to finding out what happened to the 25-year-old who moved to Chicago from Puerto Rico just a year ago.

"Nothing is different,'' Mercader's father, who shares his son's name, said Wednesday afternoon. "Hopefully he's around town but nobody knows where or why."

The younger Mercader is a chef at Roister, a restaurant less than two years old at 951 W. Fulton Market. It is owned by the Alinea Group, which is anchored by its flagship restaurant Alinea in Lincoln Park.

The last time anyone had contact with Mercader was Nov. 8. The next day, he did not show up at the Bucktown restaurant Animale where he was to help cook an Italian-Puerto Rican dinner to raise money for relief efforts in Puerto Rico as it continues to recover from Hurricane Maria.

He lives in the 1800 block of West 21st Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, according to a police missing persons flyer placed on a light post near where his car was found.

The flyer said Mercader was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans. He has a beard, mustache, pierced ears and a tattoo. He is five-foot-11 and weighs about 280 pounds.

His father said Mercado has never gone missing before, not even as a kid in Puerto Rico.

Anyone with information can contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.