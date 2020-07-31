Morning Call file photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

West Easton man charged with sexually assaulting girls, ages 6 and 4, at home day care, police say

July 31, 2020 | 8:13am
From www.mcall.com
By
Morning Call file photo

Richard Brian Repsher of West Easton was charged Thursday with molesting girls aged 6 and 4