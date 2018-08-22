West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse Add Appetizers to Award-Winning Menu

Smoked Brisket Bacon Dip

Chandler, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse, the new Tennessee-style barbeque joint that has taken the Valley by storm since opening eight months ago, is adding appetizers to its award-winning menu.

“We take great pride in listening to our guests and since we opened in December last year, a lot of our guests have asked us to add appetizers to our menu, “ said Christian Brantley, co-owner with his father Bardo Brantley. “With nightly music six days a week, guests want a later night snack while enjoying a Moscow Mule and listening to incredible music.”

New appetizers:

Smoked Brisket Bacon Dip ($8.29) – cheesy potato with bacon and smoked brisket. Garnished with chives and sour cream.

Smoked Brisket Mac Rolls ($10.89) – brisket and mac rolled in one and deep fried. Side of remoulade to dip.

Southern Fried Fish Bites ($10.89) – fried pieces of fish with Alley seasoning. Side of remoulade to dip.

Smoked Wings ($9.79) – 5 smoked wings from the pit seasoned with the Alley dry rub (until sold out).

Alley Smoked Lettuce Wraps ($8.79) – choice of chicken or turkey topped with bruschetta and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Located in the heart of downtown Chandler, West Alley BBQ got its start in Jackson Tennessee, an area known worldwide for its famous barbeque. The Jackson restaurant earned the highly regarded award “The Taste Of Jackson” and was featured on the television show “Jackson Connect“.

West Alley BBQ, which features live music six days a week, is located at 111 West Boston Street in downtown Chandler.

For more information, call 480-248-8819 or visit www.westalleybbq.com.

