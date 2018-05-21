West Alley BBQ Offers Hot Specials for Memorial Day Weekend

West Alley BBQ Pit Boss Jim Dandy

Chandler, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) West Alley BBQ, the new Tennessee-style barbeque joint that has taken the Valley by storm since opening five months ago, is offering guests the ability to be the star of the Memorial Day party – serving the best BBQ without having to break a sweat.

From Saturday, May 26 through Monday, May 28, guests will receive $10 off every two slabs of St. Louis-style ribs and $1 off per pound of pulled chicken or pulled pork for take-out orders.

“Leave all the cooking to our expert pit boss Jim Dandy,” said Christian Brantley, co-owner of West Alley BBQ who along with Dandy relocated from Jackson, Tennessee, home of the original restaurant to open their second location in downtown Chandler. “All our food is made with love and we treat our quests like they are family. We don’t short-cut anything as it takes a lot of time to create exceptional BBQ.”

In addition to ribs, pulled chicken and pulled pork, West Alley BBQ also offers smoked turkey and brisket by the pound. Signature sides include BBQ baked beans, green beans, white beans (all cooked with pork), creamy Cole slaw or vinegar slaw, potato salad and French fries.

For Memorial Day weekend, large take-out orders should be made one day in advance.

Located at 111 West Boston Street in Chandler, West Alley BBQ also offers catering.

For more information, call 480-248-8819 or visit www.westalleybbq.com.

