West Allentown's Ringer's Roost holding outdoor 50th birthday bash
Help a restaurant in Allentown's West End celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday.
Ringer's Roost, at 1801 W. Liberty St., will hold a birthday celebration noon-10 p.m. in its parking lot.
Festivities include live music by Primeval Atom, Peter Johann Band, acoustic guitarist Stacy Gabel and Doyle and the Duebs; childen's activities such as face painting and caricature drawings, and an appearance by former professional wrestling tag team The Nasty Boys.
Allentown ice cream vendor The Udder Bar and The Sticky Pig food truck will be on site and Ringer's Roost will sell hamburgers, hot dogs and commemorative mugs and T-shirts. There will be a beer truck. The restaurant's regular menu will be available inside starting at 5 p.m., but the bar will be open all day.
There will be cheesecake and 50/50 raffles.
A dunk tank, benefiting ALS research, will feature a chance to dunk Allentown firefighters (1-4 p.m.), Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell (4-4:30 p.m.), Ringer's Roost owner Don Ringer (4:30-5 p.m.), Lehigh County executive Phil Armstrong (5-5:30 p.m.) and Allentown Councilman Daryl Hendricks (5:30-6 p.m.).
Mayor O'Connell will give commendations to Ringer's Roost and neighboring Wert's Cafe, which also is celebrating 50 years, at 3 p.m. Info: 610-437-4941.
Twitter @lvrestaurant
610-820-6597
See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog
Latest
- Bob’s Burgers Is Giving Away 2,800 Free Burgers To Celebrate Its Season Premiere
Want a free burger of the day? Animated hit Bob’s Burgers is handing them out
- McDonald’s Classic Burgers No Longer Contain Artificial Preservatives
- The 5 Crucial Diet Changes Women Over 50 Must Make
- American Airlines to Serve 5 New Dishes Designed by Zoë’s Kitchen
- Ikea's Rainbow Veggie Hot Dog Is Now Available in the US