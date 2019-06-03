We're writing about Black food culture on Chicago's South Side. Here's why.

My father was born in Englewood in a house at 63rd and State Street in December 1950, seven months after the tragic Green Hornet streetcar crash at the same corner. My mother was born in November 1953 in Yazoo City, Miss., but moved to Chicago when she was 7 years old, along with millions of other Black folk who moved north during the Great Migration.

My dad moved to 66th and Carpenter Street when he was 3 or 4 — as I was growing up, he’d always point out the street sign to me and my sister and joke about the Carpenters living on Carpenter — and my mom spent her middle and high school years living about 2 miles away at 424 W. Tremont St.

Though I grew up in the south and southwest suburbs, I was born at Michael Reese Hospital in Bronzeville. I’m a proud Hyde Park resident now, and while I don’t know if I’ll ever feel I’ve earned the right to call myself a South Sider, my South Side roots run deep. As a kid, I looked forward to trips to the city in part because these drives involved a new assortment of dishes to try, from smoky barbecue sauce-smothered rib tips and fries from Lem’s Bar-B-Q, to soul food from the legendary (and since closed) Park Manor institution Army and Lou’s.

This June, we’re focusing on Chicago’s South Side, covering the food and drink culture, traditions and scene of the Black community. Our Food & Dining team had many conversations about how to approach this month’s coverage — should we include Chinatown? Pilsen? Bridgeport?

Our reporters work diligently to cover those neighborhoods and will continue to do so, but we agreed on the importance of celebrating the Black South Side specifically for this month. That said, we can’t write about the South Side and not acknowledge it was formed by our city’s history of segregation, how public housing projects confined Black Chicagoans there and how the route of the Dan Ryan expressway created quite a literal barrier between Black and white communities. It is part of the story.

Last year, when I wrote about Black-owned restaurants on the North Side, I included this caveat: “Communities on the South and West sides are continually under- or misrepresented in the media, and in food and beverage coverage in particular, many black-owned spots are left out of the narrative. For this story, I chose a very narrow focus based on reader feedback, but there are ample opportunities to support black-owned businesses throughout Chicago.”

This month’s focus is but one small step forward as we continue eating at and writing about restaurants on the South Side, as we continue to prioritize coverage that is inclusive and reflective of the diversity of our city. To give the Black South Side food culture the visibility and respect it deserves, we’ve also chosen to capitalize the “B” in Black during this month’s coverage. It’s part of the story.

The Chicago Tribune follows Associated Press style, which instructs us to write “black” as an adjective in lowercase letters. Many journalists have argued that the B should be capitalized, and I agree we should have the option to do so.

“Black should always be written with a capital B. We are indeed a people, a race, a tribe. It’s only correct,” journalism professor Lori L. Tharps wrote in her New York Times Op-Ed, “The Case for Black With a Capital B.”

I am Black with a capital B. I don’t mind when someone describes me as African American, but it’s not how I identify myself.

I learned of my Nigerian heritage last year, at 32, after submitting my DNA to 23andMe. Before that, I could only speculate or take the word of Nigerians who recognized kin when they looked at me.

Writer and cultural critic Touré explained his choice to capitalize “Black” and lowercase “white” in his author’s note to “Who’s Afraid of Post-Blackness? What It Means to be Black Now.”

“I believe ‘Black’ constitutes a group, an ethnicity equivalent to African-American, Negro, or, in terms of a sense of ethnic cohesion, Irish, Polish, or Chinese,” Touré wrote. “I don’t believe that whiteness merits the same treatment. Most American whites think of themselves as Italian-American or Jewish or otherwise relating to other past connections that Blacks cannot make because of the familial and national disruptions of slavery. So to me, because Black speaks to an unknown familial/national past it deserves capitalization.”

Through this month’s coverage, we have an opportunity to show respect to Chicago’s Black community, a community that understandably distrusts mainstream media and hasn’t always received fair, prominent coverage. It is our hope that this transparency will start a conversation. With you, our readers, and within the Chicago Tribune newsroom — as well as others — as we question why we follow certain guidelines and consider the people who did and did not have a seat at the table when these rules were created.

This month, we’ll tell stories of the current state of soul food on the South Side, stories of Black craft beermakers in Englewood. We’ll dive into jerk chicken and highlight Black food and beverage entrepreneurs. We’ll explore how coffee shops in Black neighborhoods often perform double duty as safe community spaces. We’ve gathered input from community members and leaders, chefs and restaurateurs, to anticipate any blind spots in our coverage plans. I’m proud of this work and this team, and hope you’ll join us for a tasty, community-driven month celebrating the Black South Side food scene.

Sadé Carpenter is deputy editor of Food & Dining.

