Wendy's drops novelty hip-hop mixtape, and it's lit

For a novelty hip-hop mixtape created by a food company, the new Wendy’s five-track EP unabashedly bumps.

Titled “We Beefin?” and released on Spotify, iTunes and Google Play, the mixtape features a female MC throwing shade at competing fast-food giants McDonald’s and Burger King.

“Why yo’ ice cream machine always broke? Why yo’ drive thru always slow?” she raps on “Rest in Grease,” nodding to common internet complaints that McDonald’s ice cream machines never work.

“BK? Don’t think that you got away. You copied my old menu and put it out on replay,” the MC says about Burger King on the track “Holding It Down.”

Other track names include “Twitter Fingers,” “Clownin” and “4 for $4,” while the image on the cover of the album is a single slice of beef with lettering nodding to the Notorious BIG’s album “Ready to Die.”

Details regarding production and the woman posing as the red-headed mascot-turned-rapper of the fast-food chain were not immediately available.

The mixtape has Twitter users in a frenzy.

Hamburger Helper released its own mixtape on Soundcloud in 2016 and tweeted a response Monday, subtly insulting the music with a meme of Arthur the Aardvark with headphones on his head but not over his ears.

No matter where your loyalties lie, you have to admit that this generically catchy and fun EP was a brilliant marketing move by Wendy’s.

Your move, McDonald’s and Burger King.

