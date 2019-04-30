Wendy’s Three New Chicken Sandwiches are Seriously Made to Crave

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Wendy’s recently released the Made to Crave menu – a sandwich line dedicated to unlocking a whole new world of flavors. Now, Wendy’s Made to Crave menu is bringing you a new chicken lineup guaranteed to satisfy those craveable taste buds. Introducing three new chicken sandwiches to Wendy’s chicken menu: Avocado BLT, S’Awesome Bacon Chicken and Barbecue Chicken.

Made to Crave Chicken sandwiches takes Wendy’s core menu that much further, driving more flavor variety to your go-to chicken sandwiches while never sacrificing quality. The best part? The Made to Crave Chicken lineup features each of Wendy’s different fillets. We’re talking the lightly breaded and specially seasoned homestyle, grilled and for when you want to raise the temperature a bit – spicy. Each sandwich is made with all white meat chicken with no artificial flavors, preservatives or colors from artificial sources.

“After seeing the customer response to our Made to Crave Hamburger lineup, we knew we had to continue the excitement and flavor creativity with chicken,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer. “So why settle for basic when you can satisfy your cravings with any undeniably good, every day flavor from our lineup of new Made to Crave Chicken sandwiches.”

In 2017, Wendy’s made a significant investment in chicken quality which resulted in more tender, juicy and consistently delicious chicken. Building on that, the Avocado BLT, S’Awesome Bacon Chicken and Barbecue Chicken sandwiches are individually crafted and frankly, anything but basic – because let’s face it, everyone deserves an upgrade.

Avocado BLT: Wendy’s is introducing a creamy, fresh and crunchy take on the classic BLT. Made with a grilled chicken fillet, a slice of melted muenster cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, greenhouse-grown tomatoes, creamy avocado, lathered in a buttermilk ranch sauce, all in between a warm and fluffy premium bun. Purchase the Avocado BLT for $5.99.**

S’Awesome Bacon Chicken: Reminiscent of its burger counterpart, this sandwich brings those familiar flavors you love to satisfy that chicken craving within. Made with a lightly breaded and specially seasoned Homestyle chicken fillet, a slice of melted muenster cheese, three strips of sizzling Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, greenhouse-grown tomatoes, and of course, Wendy’s Side of S’Awesome sauce, all in between a warm and fluffy premium bun. Purchase the S’Awesome Bacon Chicken Sandwich for $5.49.**

Barbecue Chicken: Wendy’s has long understood what makes barbecue taste so great, and now, those barbecue flavors have made its way to chicken. The sandwich is complete with a slice of melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, three juicy pickles and a spicy chicken fillet to crank that temperature up a notch. To top it off, it’s smothered in a sweet and smoky Kansas City-style barbecue sauce that delivers familiar and comforting flavors, making it a top-contender for craveability. Purchase the Barbecue Chicken Sandwich for $5.49.**

To learn more about Wendy’s new Made to Crave Chicken line, visit the Square Deal Blog.

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada

**Recommended Pricing; Participation may vary.

Contacts:

Frank Vamos

614-764-8477

Frank.Vamos@wendys.com

or

Claire Marshall

404-879-9291

Claire.Marshall@ketchum.com