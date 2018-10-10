Wendy’s Restaurants of Canada Seeking Franchise Business Partners Throughout Quebec

Burlington, ON (RestaurantNews.com) Wendy’s®, one of the world’s most successful quick service hamburger restaurants, today announced Wendy’s Restaurants of Canada is seeking franchise business partners to expand the brand throughout Quebec. With over 360 locations throughout Canada, including 12 in Quebec, Wendy’s Restaurants of Canada is recruiting experienced multi-unit restaurant operators to help grow the brand throughout Montreal, Quebec City, and adjacent areas. Expansion in Quebec is part of the Wendy’s goal to expand its worldwide footprint.

Currently, franchise opportunities are available throughout the Greater Montreal area, including Laval and Brossard, the Quebec City area, including Sainte-Foy and Lévis, as well as in Trois-Rivières, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Chicoutimi, and Saguenay. Wendy’s Restaurants of Canada is seeking qualified franchisees with a proven track record of success in business and management within Quebec City, Montreal, and surrounding areas. Candidates also should have a passion for quality food, exceptional customer service, and a strong willingness to learn and practice the Wendy’s business model.

“We are excited about the prospect of growing Wendy’s across Quebec. Wendy’s restaurants in Canada currently are experiencing several years of increases in same restaurant sales growth and recent studies done by SalesTrac have shown Wendy’s as a QSR sales leader in Quebec for over two years1. We envision a significant portion of our future growth will be in Quebec,” said Paul Hilder, Senior Vice President, Wendy’s Restaurants of Canada. “As we focus on meeting the demand for Wendy’s in the Quebec market, there has never been a better time to join the Wendy’s system as a franchisee.”

Founded by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969, and operating in Canada since 1975, Wendy’s was founded with a vision of serving up a high-quality meal without cutting any corners. Wendy’s Restaurants of Canada is a Canadian-run subsidiary of Wendy’s International, benefiting from the strength of the global brand, with a uniquely Canadian approach. Wendy’s Restaurants of Canada uses only fresh, never frozen beef sourced from Canadian farmers, and all the chicken served in the fresh, hand-chopped salads and sandwiches is 100% Canadian.

As part of its efforts to grow and differentiate the brand while keeping energy stewardship at the forefront, Wendy’s recently unveiled a new “Smart Family of Designs,” providing a portfolio of development options to franchisees, including buildings that fit into smaller footprints. These designs provide more access to real estate, the ability to customize needs for specific trade areas, include features that promote energy efficiency and reduce the development investment for franchisees looking to build new restaurants.

With two of the top 10 most populous cities in the country and one of Canada’s strongest economies, Quebec is an ideal market to continue growing the popular restaurant brand.

The brand is seeking Quebeckers with proven restaurant experience and comprehensive market knowledge, as well as franchisee partners in other provinces throughout Canada. With 100 percent of Wendy’s restaurants in Canada owned by franchisee partners, potential franchisees are able to gain access to exceptional brand power, support from an experienced team at the Restaurant Support Center, including a dedicated Canadian supply chain cooperative. Qualified candidates should have at least $2 million in net worth, as well as $1 million in liquid capital. Development incentives are available for new franchisees within the Quebec market, and additional opportunities for franchising are available throughout Canada.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Wendy’s Restaurants of Canada (WROC) in Quebec, visit http://wendysfranchising.com/quebec/ or email Wendys.Franchising@wendys.com.

About The Wendy’s Company

Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef2, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption – Canada® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® In Canada program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information, and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @Wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

1 Year to date 2016-2018

2 Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com