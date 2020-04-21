Wendy’s Recognizes Individuals Across The Nation With A ‘GroupNug’

Brand Offers Fans Free 4-PC. Chicken Nuggets on Friday, April 24

WHAT:

Wendy’s Twitter handle is changing its tune from Roast to Toast, celebrating team members and individuals across the U.S. who are going above and beyond day-to-day operations to help make our communities a little brighter.

The brand kicked things off yesterday with a simple tweet asking others to join in on the toasts . From parents moonlighting as teachers, truck drivers, grocery workers, nurses and more, Wendy’s is shining a light on people doing good, sharing stories of those most deserving of a GroupNug .

Still hungry for more good vibes, Wendy’s is extending its GroupNug to all of America, because let’s face it, we could all use a little positive pick-me-up! On Friday, April 24, Wendy’s will give out a FREE 4-pc Chicken Nuggets (crispy or spicy) to every car that rolls through the drive-thru – no purchase necessary.

“Wendy’s restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy’s most important values – Do the Right Thing – by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time,” said Carl Loredo, Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. “These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy’s and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country.”

WHEN:

Friday, April 24

WHERE:

Available at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide, drive-thru only.

HOW:

Simply – and safely – go through your local Wendy’s drive-thru and get yourself a GroupNug**

** No purchase necessary. Valid at participating U.S. Wendy’s® restaurants during non-breakfast hours on Friday, April 24, 2020 only. Limit one (1) four-piece nuggets per vehicle, while supplies last. At restaurant drive-thru or mobile order redemption only, upon request. Not available with delivery order. Not valid with any other offer. No substitutions. No cash value. Void where prohibited. See details at Wendys.com.