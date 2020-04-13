Wendy’s Offers Free Dave’s Single & Brings Back Frosty Cookie Sundae

Wendy’s is serving guests a Monday pick-me-up, offering fans a FREE Dave’s Single with any purchase through the mobile app.

And if that’s not enough, starting today the Frosty Cookie Sundae is back at Wendy’s. For a limited time, get a Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce and Chocolate Chunk Cookie pieces for only $1.99, pricing and participation may vary.

Wendy’s remains focused on safety and is serving up fresh to-go food solutions for guests. These offers are available for delivery and drive-thru pick up.

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.