Wendy’s new Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad & Sandwich Delivers All the Flavor You’ve Avo’ Wanted and More

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) On-the-go, budget-friendly and most importantly, full of flavor – sounds like a one-way ticket to lunchtime heaven. Well, buckle-up folks – Wendy’s® takes a trip to the southwest with the new Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad and Sandwich. Zesty and bold meets cool and creamy as Wendy’s welcomes avocado to its menu, creating a signature salad, sandwich duo found only at Wendy’s.

“Fresh is just what we do at Wendy’s, and that’s exactly why we hand-chop our lettuce and only serve warm, freshly grilled chicken on our salads,” said Wendy’s Chief Concept and Marketing Officer, Kurt Kane. “Our commitment to freshness and quality coupled with the ability to deliver bold flavors, is what sets us apart. So, whether you order Wendy’s fresh Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad or bite into Wendy’s bold Southwest Avocado Chicken Sandwich, you’ll taste what makes Wendy’s deliciously different.”

Just like you split an avocado, Wendy’s offers two Deliciously Different ways to enjoy southwest-inspired flavors this spring.

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

Salad enthusiasts looking for a greener option can enjoy the Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad. Built on a bed of hand-chopped lettuce and spring mix, this refreshing salad is topped with diced tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon and warm, freshly grilled chicken, hand-cut upon order. Avocados seasoned with salt and lime add a creamy texture and cooling complement to the salad’s zesty flavors, brought by shredded pepper jack cheese and the bold Southwest Ranch Dressing by Marzetti® Simply Dressed®.

Southwest Avocado Chicken Sandwich

And for those with a “treat yo’ self” lunch mentality, the Southwest Avocado Chicken Sandwich lends a savory selection. Sandwiched between a premium bun, southwestern flavors delight the senses using creamy avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese and a bold Southwest Ranch Sauce by Marzetti®. In place of Wendy’s signature Spicy Chicken breast, guests can choose a Homestyle or Grilled chicken breast to tone down the southwestern heat.

For a limited time, avocado lovers can grab the perfect on-the go meal with Wendy’s full-size Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad at $6.69, or squeeze in a snack with the half-size option for $4.69. Wendy’s Southwest Avocado Chicken Sandwich is also available for a limited time and priced at $5.79.

*Price and participation may vary.

Marzetti and Simply Dressed are registered trademarks of T. Marzetti Company.

About The Wendy’s Company

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world’s third-largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy’s system includes approximately 6,600 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the United States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.

Contacts:

Bry Roth

614-764-3138

Bry.Roth@wendys.com

or

Amy Baker

214-259-3408

Amy.Baker@ketchum.com