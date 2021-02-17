Wendy’s New Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich Heats Up the Chicken Wars with Flavor Innovation

Wendy’s latest menu addition bolsters its already superior chicken lineup – including Classic Chicken, Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich

Dublin, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Wendy’s ® unveiled two new bold menu items, the Wendy’s Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich and Salad, to its already-stacked chicken lineup. Designed for fans who are hungry for a much-needed chicken upgrade, the first-of-its kind menu items in the quick-service restaurant industry are built with Wendy’s most advanced flavor yet. While others offer uninspired ingredients that fall flat, Wendy’s continues its tradition of industry-leading menu innovation that packs the heat in more ways than one.

“Inspired by classic jalapeño poppers fans know and love, my culinary team took the familiar flavors of the beloved appetizer and gave it a unique Wendy’s twist only we can deliver,” said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company. “The new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich and Salad brings Wendy’s fans a bold, innovative flavor they can’t get anywhere else. Each bite is graced by the perfect balance of creamy, cheesy goodness and a crispy crunch, topped with an unbeatable kick from the jalapeños that will have your taste buds thanking us.”

The new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich boasts Wendy’s iconic juicy spicy chicken fillet fans have come to know and love while also featuring creamy jalapeño cream cheese and six slices of jalapenos (yes, six) for an added kick, that really packs delicious heat. Not to mention the three strips of Wendy’s beloved Applewood smoked bacon, warm cheddar cheese and shredded pepper jack cheese, all placed between a warm, premium toasted bun – elevating the bland chicken sandwich experience you get from the other guys.

Hungry for more? Cue the Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad: packed with the same flavorful, familiar ingredients with a twist including a romaine and spring mix lettuce blend, diced tomatoes, and crispy jalapeño and cheddar croutons for an extra crunch, spice and cheesy goodness, topped with a creamy jalapeño ranch dressing.

“While everyone else is playing catch up and distracting consumers with stale chicken drops, we are listening and bringing exciting flavors and bold ingredients forward to help fans avoid the McStake of settling for the same boring chicken sandwiches from other fast-food joints,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “Our new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich casts a big shadow across the competition and really delivers an enhanced chicken sandwich experience. The innovation on flavor is unlike anything else out there.”

Whether you’re craving a Classic Chicken Sandwich or in the mood for a chicken sandwich that packs a punch of bold flavor like our beloved Spicy Chicken Sandwich or the new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich, Wendy’s exceptional line-up delivers delicious quality and choice fans can’t get anywhere else.

Take a bite out of Wendy’s latest innovation and claim your chicken sandwich upgrade today by getting your hands on the new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich for FREE through Grubhub *** with $0 delivery on orders $15 or more February 18 – 21, 2021 or until supplies last.

If free food isn’t your thing, you can purchase the new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich for $5.99* and its tasty salad counterpart for $6.79* via Wendy’s drive-thru , contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates. And don’t forget, when you order via Wendy’s app, Wendy’s website or at a restaurant you’ll earn points towards free food with Wendy’s Rewards

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Recommended Pricing; Participation may vary.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

***Limit 1 promotional item per day per diner. Available while supplies last (expect high demand). Available at participating Wendy’s restaurant locations on the Grubhub platform until 02/21/2021 at 11:59 PM local time or while supplies last. Service fees and small order delivery fees may apply and may vary. Limited selection and customization options available for promotional item. To redeem, select promotional item on menu prior to checkout. May be combined with select discounts only. Cannot be combined with cash. Only valid on personal (non-corporate) accounts. Grubhub reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify any aspect of or the entirety of this offer, for any reason at any time, with or without notice, including, without limitation, if any fraud or technical failure impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the offer. Participation is subject to the Grubhub Terms of Use.

