Wendy’s New Bacon Maple Chicken Sandwich, Where Sweet Meets Savory Meets Convenience

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) It’s a sandwich that’s three years in the making – because you don’t rush greatness…you just don’t. Introducing Wendy’s newest artisan bread masterpiece: the Bacon Maple Chicken Sandwich. This limited-time sandwich brings completely craveable flavors to the most wonderful time of year.

The Bacon Maple Chicken Sandwich is made with all the sweet and savory flavors you love – complete with a hot, crispy Homestyle chicken fillet, swiss cheese, three strips of sizzling Applewood smoked bacon, and just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the sandwich is drizzled with a sweet Maple Glaze, all in between a warm and fluffy croissant bun.

“The first time I tried the Bacon Maple Chicken sandwich, it honestly blew me away,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer. “I highly recommend treating yourself to one, or two, to see just how good our Homestyle chicken fillet is when you add bacon and our new maple glaze to it.”

No more getting up early or fear of missing out on those breakfast-like flavors, you can now indulge in these comforting, sweet and savory feels whether through the convenience of a drive thru or just a click by ordering on DoorDash*. With the Bacon Maple Chicken Sandwich, Wendy’s has you covered, so you can get those breakfast-like feels with its Applewood smoked bacon and sweet Maple Glaze all day. The croissant bun and maple glaze are a match made in heaven, too. The buttery, flaky layers of the bun perfectly hold the richness of the maple glaze to ensure gooey goodness in every bite. Combine that with Wendy’s juicy, Homestyle chicken fillet on top of swiss cheese and the Bacon Maple Chicken Sandwich is perfect for any meal at your convenience.

Wendy’s also knows the holidays can be busy, so whether you’re ordering lunch straight to your door through DoorDash or squeezing in a quick bite during the in-between holiday shopping, Wendy’s Bacon Maple Chicken Sandwich gives you the most comforting and craveable flavors of the holidays at your convenience.

The Wendy’s Bacon Maple Chicken Sandwich is available for $5.60** for a limited-time only.

*Delivery via DoorDash available only in select markets at participating restaurants. Prices may be higher than in restaurant. Additional delivery fees, service fees, surge fees, small order fees, taxes and gratuity may apply. See DoorDash.com for details.

**At participating Wendy’s® for a limited time. Pricing may vary.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

