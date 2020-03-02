Wendy’s Launches Nationwide Breakfast Today, Introduces America’s Soon To Be Favorite Breakfast

Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Redeemable Via the Wendy’s App

Dublin, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wendy’s is encouraging consumers to leave their tired old breakfasts behind and try what will be America’s Favorite Breakfast, available nationwide today, including a guarantee* you will love it. To celebrate the launch, Wendy’s is giving consumers a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with purchase via the Wendy’s mobile app.

“To date, some others in the category have let breakfast consumers down by offering breakfast sandwiches with frozen, folded eggs and pre-cooked bacon. Today, all that changes,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer of The Wendy’s Company. “We are known for our high-quality food and breakfast is no different. Try any of our craveable items – we believe this menu will become your favorite.”

Wendy’s selection of irresistible, bold new morning items features fresh, hand-cracked eggs on every sandwich** and savory, Applewood smoked bacon baked in our ovens each morning. The menu gives a “morning twist” to some of Wendy’s favorite menu items, including:

Breakfast Baconator®: A combination of a fresh-cracked egg, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, one square breakfast sausage patty and two slices of American cheese all topped with a swiss cheese sauce between two premium buns.

A combination of a fresh-cracked egg, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, one square breakfast sausage patty and two slices of American cheese all topped with a swiss cheese sauce between two premium buns. Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit: A fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit topped with crispy all-white meat chicken breast with whipped honey butter. A sweet and savory combo to start your day.

A fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit topped with crispy all-white meat chicken breast with whipped honey butter. A sweet and savory combo to start your day. Frosty®-ccino: Cold brew coffee with your favorite chocolate or vanilla Frosty® creamer, served over ice. A perfect pick-me-up to start your morning.

Wendy’s fans can also get their meals delivered to them via DoorDash or GrubHub***. To find a restaurant near you, visit order.wendys.com/location . To check out additional menu items, visit menu.wendys.com .

* Your favorite, or we’ll let you exchange for a similar item from our breakfast menu. Promotion available for a limited time only at participating U.S. locations. Subject to cancellation at any time. No credit or refunds. Details available in restaurant or at wendys.com .

** And no, a breakfast burrito is not a breakfast sandwich.

*** Delivery available in select markets. Additional fees may apply. See Doordash and GrubHub for details.

