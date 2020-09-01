Wendy’s Introduces Unforgettable, Flavor-Packed Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger

Latest menu drop destined to become your newest, gotta-have-it-now, cheeseburger

Dublin, OH ( Restaurant News Release ) They say “if you love something, let it go. If it comes back to you, it’s yours forever.” Heartsick pretzel bun lovers rejoice because it’s back, baby. Wendy’s® is thrilled to introduce the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. This brand-new, mouthwatering cheeseburger combines unforgettable ingredients that’ll make you wonder what you ate before it came into your life.

After a few years out of the pretzel-bun game and some self-reflection, the new and improved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger has re-entered our hearts, minds and stomachs. In between the soft pretzel bun lies a quarter pound[1] of fresh, never frozen beef[2] topped with Muenster cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, smoky honey mustard, warm beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions, and pickles. Salty and savory with the perfect balance of sweetness, one might say it is like flavor harmony wrapped in love.

“We love working with our Culinary Innovation team to deliver on emerging food trends and flavors that customers can’t get enough of,” said Carl Loredo Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “Like we did with Spicy Nuggets, we’ve been watching and listening as customers have been craving for us to bring Pretzel back. We married the fervor for our former pretzel bun with the increased love for gastropub-inspired flavors and created a cheeseburger that is, in a word, unforgettable.”

Made with high quality ingredients fans have come to know, love and expect from Wendy’s, the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is a unique addition to the Made to Crave line.

“We adopted innovative techniques and ingredients you’d find at popular gastropubs and combined them with Wendy’s signature high-quality ingredients to deliver this amazing new cheeseburger, the Wendy’s Way,” said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company. “After our first bite into the Pretzel Bacon Pub we knew we had all the right ingredients to blow away customer expectations – even the pretzel bun fanatics – and create an experience people won’t be able to stop talking about.”

As if you needed another reason try it, from Friday, September 4 to Monday, September 7 customers can score a free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger[3] with any Wendy’s purchase over $15 exclusively on Postmates with the code PRETZEL. Customers can also get the Pretzel Bacon Pub and all their Wendy’s favorites delivered via DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Order the new sandwich via Wendy’s drive-thru or contactless pickup via mobile order. And don’t forget, when you order via the Wendy’s app, Wendy’s website or at a restaurant you’ll earn Wendy’s Rewards

[4] points towards your next date with Wendy’s! It’s a love that keeps on giving.

The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger joins Wendy’s Made to Crave line and is available now for $5.69[5]. Chicken more your thing? Swap the quarter pound1 of fresh, never frozen beef2 for the Homestyle filet for $6.19[5].

[1] Approximate weight before cooking.

[2] Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

[3] Delivery availability and providers may vary by location at participating U.S. Wendy’s. Prices may be higher than at restaurant. Delivery fees may vary and apply. Postmates offer availability based on user location. Limit 1 use per customer. Offer only valid through Monday, 9/7/2020 at 11:59pm. Customers with multiple Postmates accounts may be excluded from this promotion. Offer is not shareable or transferable. Maximum offer value up to $8.80. Applies to orders over $15. Limited to delivery only. Offer cannot be redeemed for cash or like exchanges. Postmates reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

[4] Wendy’s Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy’s. My Wendy’s account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Point have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

[5] Recommended Pricing; Participation may vary.

