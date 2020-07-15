Wendy’s is Giving Out FREE Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant Sandwiches via Mobile App Orders

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Wendy’s knows just what fans need to make mornings that much better and help overcome the mid-week slump. Now through August 23, head over to the Wendy’s mobile app to redeem a FREE Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with any mobile purchase*. Yes, that’s right – it’s that easy.
Haven’t tried one of Wendy’s most popular breakfast menu items? Now’s your chance to get your hands on one for FREE with purchase. I know what you’re thinking – what better way to start your day off than with a juicy chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, and maple butter on a flaky croissant bun? We’re excited too.
*Mobile purchase required. A la carte only. Valid during breakfast hours only. Not valid for use within combo or with any other offer. Subject to cancellation at any time. Limit one offer per customer per visit. Pricing may vary. Discount value is applied across all items in order. Customer is responsible for applicable sales tax, which may vary based on the items in order. Valid only at participating U.S. locations. Price and participation may vary in Alaska and Hawaii. Cash value 1/100 of 1?. Void if altered, copied, sold or transferred.
