Wendy’s Favorite Big Bacon Classic Returns, New Addition To Made To Crave Lineup

Dublin, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Guess who’s back? It’s big…it’s a classic…and it’s got BACON! Wendy’s® Big Bacon Classic®, a throwback for all you 90s babies out there, is the latest addition to the Made to Crave lineup.

A fan favorite first introduced in 1992, this classic cheeseburger features fresh and flavorful ingredients to ramp up your everyday cheeseburger. And did we mention the bacon? Because the Big Bacon Classic is topped with three strips of delicious Applewood smoked bacon.

Wendy’s Big Bacon Classic is a perfect balance of hot and juicy fresh, never frozen beef, two slices of American cheese, three strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon – because bacon makes everything better – and the cool crisp crunch of Wendy’s fresh produce. This bad boy is then topped with creamy mayonnaise and ketchup, all in between a warm and fluffy premium bun, making for the biggest, most classic bacon cheeseburger in town.

WHEN:

Wendy’s fans can enjoy the Big Bacon Classic today.

WHERE:

Available nationwide at participating Wendy’s restaurants.

HOW:

Run, don’t walk, to your local Wendy’s to enjoy this classic.

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.