Wendy’s Changes the Game Again with Expansion of 4 for $4 Deal

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Wendy’s rings in the New Year with an expanded 4 for $4 menu. *Cue the fireworks.* Fans can now choose from eight different quality entrées1, including menu items served with premium chicken, oven-baked Applewood Smoked Bacon, and of course, fresh never frozen beef.2

While other value meals may give customers a handful of side items, Wendy’s 4 for $4 sets 2018 #valuegoals by offering eight great-tasting entrées – so no matter which entrée you choose, you know you can’t go wrong. Pair that entrée with nuggets, fries and a drink and you’ve got yourself one heck of a meal deal that can’t be found anywhere else.

“We invented the 4 for $4 to give our customers the best meal in America for $4, and the response has been amazing,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s chief concept and marketing officer. “Now we’re taking things to an even higher level by expanding on variety with eight different choices. With all of those options, plus nuggets, fries and a drink, guests get a full meal made from ingredients that match our commitment to quality. There’s no reason to go anyplace else.”

Offering a variety of fan favorites, the expanded 4 for $4 features the Double Stack, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Go-Wrap, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, Jr. Cheeseburger, Spicy Go-Wrap, or a Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe. By giving customers more of what they love at an unbeatable price, Wendy’s builds on its reigning Fresh Beef title, now claiming the throne as Value Meal champion.

1 At participating locations.

2 Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Canada, and Alaska.

