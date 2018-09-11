Wendy’s Celebrates Fall with the New Harvest Chicken Salad

Promotes free half-size salad offer on mobile app beginning September 22, the first official day of fall

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Craving a taste of fall without the inevitable pumpkin spice flavored sugar crash? Say no more. Introducing Wendy’s Harvest Chicken Salad, the first-ever fall salad to debut on its leafy lineup. Seasonally-inspired flavors will satisfy your fall cravings while you delight in a freshly made salad. And the best part? Wendy’s will kick off the official start to fall with a mobile offer for a free half-size Harvest Chicken Salad with purchase of anything else on the Wendy’s menu. Download the Wendy’s app by September 22* to access this great deal.

Made with brown sugar walnuts, drizzled with a savory Apple Cider Vinaigrette by Marzetti® Simply Dressed® and topped with crisp red and green apples, Wendy’s Harvest Chicken Salad delivers that warm, nutty, spiced and delicious taste of fall you’ve been looking forward to. It’s a satisfying yet positive food choice you can fall back on this season, delivering a little more than two cups of fruits and vegetables when you order a full-size entrée.

So, whether you’re swinging through the drive-thru to get dinner on the table, ordering lunch delivered straight to your office through DoorDash**, or squeezing in a quick bite during the in-between, Wendy’s Harvest Chicken Salad is a fresh, flavorful and convenient option that makes it easy to do a little something for yourself while still making strides toward your everyday goals and responsibilities.

“The first time I tried our new Harvest Chicken Salad, it was so good that I immediately wanted everyone else to try it too,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer. “That’s why we’re offering a deal in our mobile app to get a free half-size Harvest Chicken Salad with purchase. Crisp apples, brown sugar walnuts, bacon and apple cider vinaigrette have never tasted so delicious.”

Built on a blended bed of refreshing, hand-chopped romaine, crisp iceberg and spring mix lettuce, this is one pile of leaves you won’t mind tackling. Wendy’s Harvest Chicken Salad touts brown sugar walnuts, green and red apples, feta cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, a savory Apple Cider Vinaigrette by Marzetti® Simply Dressed®, and is topped with a warm, freshly grilled all-white meat chicken breast. This is truly a salad everyone can cozy up to this fall by enjoying a full-size, fully dressed entrée, which includes all toppings and two packets of dressing, for only 570 calories. The half-size entrée is 320 calories and includes all toppings and one packet of dressing.

Wendy’s full-size Harvest Chicken Salad is available*** for $6.79 and a half-size salad for $4.79. Beginning the first day of fall (9/22), Wendy’s guests can experience the delicious tastes of the season for free! Get a free half-size Harvest Chicken Salad with the purchase of anything else on the Wendy’s menu. This promotion will run until October 7.

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ : WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. Please visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @Wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

* One half-size salad redemption per mobile account.

** Delivery via DoorDash available only in select markets at participating restaurants. Prices may be higher than in restaurant. Additional delivery fees, service fees, surge fees, small order fees, taxes and gratuity may apply. See DoorDash.com for details.

*** At participating Wendy’s® for a limited time. Pricing may vary.

**** Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Marzetti and Simply Dressed are registered trademarks of T. Marzetti Company.

Contacts:

Bry Roth

614-764-3138

Bry.Roth@wendys.com

or

Amy Baker

214-259-3408

Amy.Baker@ketchum.com