Wendy’s Beefs Up Its Menu with Three New Made to Crave Cheeseburgers

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Trying to take your go-to cheeseburger to new heights? We Got You ! Wendy’s® new Made to Crave menu unlocks a whole new world of cheeseburgers made with unforgettable flavors that take craveability to its peak. The new Made to Crave line introduces a trio of cheeseburgers to the fresh, never frozen beef* family: S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, Peppercorn Mushroom Melt and Barbecue Cheeseburger.

Let’s face it, foodies want maximum craveability and quickly get hooked on the Deliciously Different® flavors Wendy’s is known for bringing to the table – but sometimes, these on-trend flavors are offered for a limited time. Now, Made to Crave offers the same deliciousness as an exclusive menu item, but is here to stay, so you can have flavor for days… specifically Monday thru Sunday, all year long.

“There’s a reason we named the new menu line, Made to Crave,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer. “Because it’s true. These hamburgers are so undeniably good that Made to Crave is being integrated as part of our everyday menu.”

The S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, Peppercorn Mushroom Melt and Barbecue Cheeseburger are individually crafted and available every day, so you can indulge in the flavors you want, when you want them.

S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger: The fan-favorite is back, adding Wendy’s twist to the beloved bacon cheeseburger. Made with fresh, never frozen beef, two slices of American cheese, three strips of sizzling Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, sweet onions, pickles, and Wendy’s Side of S’Awesome sauce lathered in between a warm and fluffy premium bun. Purchase the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger for $5.29**.

Peppercorn Mushroom Melt: This sandwich raises the bar on quality, featuring white mushrooms that are grown and handpicked in the U.S., sautéed, fire-roasted and seasoned. Also made with crispy fried onions, a slice of natural Asiago cheese and fresh, never frozen beef, it’s sure to melt taste buds. The Peppercorn Mushroom Melt is topped with a smoked peppercorn aioli, which is made with cracked peppercorn, fresh garlic and has underlying tones of mushrooms, creating a super savory sauce that adds layers of flavor in each bite. Purchase the Peppercorn Mushroom Melt for $5.29**.

Barbecue Cheeseburger: Wendy’s has long understood what makes barbecue taste so great. Now, the Barbecue Cheeseburger finds that backyard balance of sweet and heat, with a touch of smoke. The cheeseburger is complete with two slices of American cheese, crispy fried onions, three juicy pickles, and fresh, never frozen beef. To top it off, it’s smothered in a sweet and smoky Kansas City-style barbecue sauce that delivers familiar and comforting flavors, making it a top-contender for craveability. Purchase the Barbecue Cheeseburger for $4.79**.

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

**Recommended Pricing; Participation may vary.

