Wendy’s and DoorDash Announce New Delivery Partnership

Customers Can Now Order Baconators, Frosty Desserts and More Wendy’s Favorites Right to Their Door

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Wendy’s and DoorDash are partnering to bring fans what they’ve been craving: Wendy’s deliciously different menu DELIVERED right to their door. Say bye-bye to sitting in traffic and hello to more free time because there’s no need to leave home when your favorite food is delivered right to you.

Wendy’s is partnering exclusively* with DoorDash, the technology company that connects customers with the best local businesses through door-to-door delivery. With delivery from Wendy’s serving 48 major markets nationwide and growing, Wendy’s lovers can get their fix just about anywhere, anytime.

“Rolling out delivery has quickly progressed, along with demand for convenience and delivery trends,” said Liz Geraghty, Wendy’s Vice President of Customer Activation. “And there’s no better partner for Wendy’s than DoorDash – one of the fastest growing delivery platforms and one with a reputation for maintaining food quality and high customer satisfaction – both top priorities for us. Whether fans order straight to their door or via Wendy’s drive thru, we want the Dave’s Single to be hot and juicy every time.”

Dashers, who deliver on DoorDash, use thermal bags to keep food hot or cold. DoorDash also limits the radius a customer can order from a Wendy’s restaurant to ensure food stays fresh and deliveries are as fast and efficient as possible.

“DoorDash has quickly become the industry standard for on-demand delivery, with more top 100 restaurants choosing to build their delivery business with DoorDash than with any other delivery platform,” said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-founder of DoorDash. “We’re excited to be offering delivery from Wendy’s restaurants, adding another family favorite to our network.”

Wendy’s and DoorDash piloted a partnership earlier this year in Columbus, Ohio, and Dallas across 135 restaurants, which resulted in highly rated customer satisfaction scores. While Wendy’s staples – the Baconator and Frosty – proved to be popular menu items during the test, fans will be able to choose from a variety of menu items.

*Exclusive in the U.S. markets DoorDash serves.

About The Wendy’s Company

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world’s third largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain. The Wendy’s system includes more than 6,500 restaurants in 30 countries and U.S. territories. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 600 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

Contacts:

Bry Roth

614-764-3138

Bry.Roth@wendys.com

Amy Baker

214-259-3408

Amy.Baker@Ketchum.com

Eitan Bencuya

415-255-5521

eitan@doordash.com