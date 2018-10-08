Wendy’s Adds a S’Awesome Twist to Its Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Wendy’s® adds a S’Awesome new addition to its fresh, never frozen* hamburger lineup. Introducing the S’Awesome Bacon Classic, a smoky, tangy twist on your favorite Wendy’s bacon cheeseburger. Topped with Wendy’s savory Side of S’Awesome Sauce, this is the burger mashup you’ve been waiting for.

The S’Awesome Bacon Classic is loaded with fresh, never frozen beef, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, melty American cheese, crinkle cut pickles, sweet onion, and crisp lettuce – all between two warm, toasted buns. Slathered with Wendy’s savory Side of S’Awesome sauce, this cheeseburger packs smoky, tangy flavor in every juicy, mouthwatering bite.

“The S’Awesome Bacon Classic was created out of our customer’s love for this smoky, tangy sauce,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer. “We originally offered the sauce as a complement to our crispy chicken tenders, but soon learned, customers were adding a Side of S’Awesome to their hamburgers, fries and more. It was a great idea that we had to bring to life with some lettuce, pickles, sweet onion and three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, because bacon makes everything better.”

Wendy’s knows nothing beats a fresh, never frozen beef burger, but adding Side of S’Awesome sauce makes it, well, even more awesome. Wendy’s unique sauce blends the creaminess of ranch dressing and the smoky components of barbeque, plus a lick of hot sauce, a hint of honey mustard and a dash of Worcestershire–creating a deliciously different sauce found only at Wendy’s.

Now, this burger might sound too good to be true, but we promise it’s the real deal. The S’Awesome Bacon Classic is competitively priced** at $4.99 and will be available for a limited time at participating Wendy’s locations. So, go ahead, make the most of every bite and make it a double or even a triple S’Awesome Bacon Classic. This is a burger worth bragging about.

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. Please visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @Wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

**At participating Wendy’s for a limited time. Price and participation may vary.

Contacts:

Bry Roth

614-764-3138

Bry.Roth@wendys.com

or

Claire Marshall

404-879-9291

Claire.Marshall@ketchum.com