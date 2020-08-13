Wendy’s 4 For $4 Meal Deal Gets Hotter With The Introduction Of The New Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

44,444 Fans can Receive a Hot 4 for $4 Meal Deal Delivered Exclusively on Postmates to Celebrate this Spicy Arrival

Dublin, OH ( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

The Queen of Spice is back at it again with the introduction of the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich to Wendy’s® 4 for $4. The latest addition brings the heat with a spicy all-white meat crispy patty, crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise – all served on a warm bakery bun.

What’s better than a hot new arrival? A hot offer. What’s better than a hot offer? 44,444 FREE 4 for $4 Meal Deal offers, with any $10 minimum purchase. * What’s better than just receiving the offer code? Receiving it in an unexpected, hilarious way. In true Wendy’s fashion, the brand surprised fans by dropping a podcast – “ Sir, This Is A Wendy’s Podcast “—to release the exclusive Postmates ® offer code (hint: it’s SPICY444). While the podcast may or may not be a joke, the offer will only be good for a limited time.

Slaying menus since 2015, the 4 for $4 ranks among the most iconic meal deals in fast food history and features a Jr. fry, a value size drink, 4-piece chicken nuggets and choice of an entrée – Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken Sandwich or now a Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich. And yes, you can still make your nuggets Spicy too.

Get your hands on the hottest meal deal in fast food and, don’t forget to download the Wendy’s app so you don’t miss out on future hot offers and earn Wendy’s Rewards

.

WHEN:

Wendy’s fans can enjoy the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich as part of the 4 for $4 deal now.

WHERE:

The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is available nationwide at participating Wendy’s restaurants.

HOW:

Run, don’t walk to your local Wendy’s or try and get a free 4 for $4 from Postmates delivered while the 44,444 codes last by using SPICY444 at checkout within Postmates.*

*444 meal deal includes 4 pc nuggets, Jr. fry and value drink. Offer valid for a free 444 meal deal with $10 min. purchase via Postmates delivery through 8/31/2020. Fees and other restrictions may apply. Price and participation may vary at U.S. Wendy’s. Limit one (1) use per customer. Subject to modification or cancellation at any time without notice. Limited quantity of offer available. See offer details at wendys.com/delivery-terms.

