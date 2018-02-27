Wendy’s $1 Double Stack Deal Offers Savings for Your Cravings

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) If you’ve got a dollar, Wendy’s® has a deal for you. Fresh beef fanatics can now snag a delicious Double Stack , with more than a ¼ lb.1 of beef, for only $1 – a deal so good you may start seeing double.

“Run, don’t walk to Wendy’s for a Double Stack. With a quarter pound of fresh beef for a dollar, there’s no reason to go anywhere else,” said Kurt Kane, chief concept and marketing officer for Wendy’s. “Fair warning, though, you better get it before it’s gone because a deal this good won’t last long.”

Made with fresh, never-frozen beef,2 Wendy’s signature Double Stack is served on a warm bun and topped with a slice of American cheese, crunchy crinkle-cut dill pickles, fresh white onions, ketchup and mustard.

While Wendy’s quality is here to stay, this deal won’t last forever. The $1 Double Stack is available for a limited time at participating Wendy’s locations.3

1 Approximate weight before cooking.

2 Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

3 Price and participation may vary. Offer not valid in Alaska and Hawaii.

About The Wendy’s Company

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world’s third-largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy’s system includes approximately 6,600 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the United States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.

Contacts:

Frank Vamos

614-764-8477

Frank.Vamos@wendys.com

or

Amy Baker

214-259-3408

Amy.Baker@ketchum.com