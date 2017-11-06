Wells St. Market food hall in Loop reveals opening chef lineup

The highly anticipated Loop food hall Wells St. Market revealed an award-winning lineup of opening chefs exclusively to the Tribune: Jimmy Bannos Jr. of The Purple Pig, Takashi Yagihashi of Slurping Turtle, Shin Thompson of Furious Spoon and Jeff Mauro of Pork & Mindy’s.

But the project has been pushed back yet again. Originally slated to open this spring, then summer, now the opening date has been moved to sometime in early 2018. When the 10,500-square-foot space does open at 205 W. Wacker Drive across the river from the Merchandise Mart, diners will find at least eight food stalls in the street level market at the corner of Wells Street and Wacker Drive.

Bannos and Yagihashi will each launch new concepts. Details were unavailable from the former, but the latter plans a Japanese-inspired menu.

Thompson will open a Furious Spoon ramen stall, adding to five locations currently, including a stall at Revival Food Hall. Mauro, perhaps best known for his Food Network TV show “The Sandwich King”, will open a Pork & Mindy’s sandwich stall, which currently has two locations, including a stall at yet another recently opened food hall, Forum 55.

“The food hall model does work when there are a lot of different options,” said Thompson, “And when they’re within striking distance of high-density neighborhoods.”

The 25-story Engineers Building, owned and managed by Ameritus Real Estate Investment Management, is undergoing an extensive $10 million renovation by the renowned architectural firm Holabird & Root.

Ameritus has partnered with Alvarez & Marsal Property Investments (AMPI) on Wells St. Market.

Said AMPI founding partner Michael Marsal in January to the Tribune, “We have a major New York-based food name that is a tenant, and we also have a true Chicago upstart that has never had a permanent location.”

West Loop design firm Studio K, under principal designer Karen Herold is overseeing the food hall build-out. Herold is perhaps known for her work at the Girl & The Goat, Monteverde, GT Fish & Oyster and many other projects.

The food hall trend has been heating up, promising more than lunchtime food courts — instead they boast an all-day food experience from a growing number of name-brand players.

“Success will be based on quality, like any other restaurant,” said Thompson, “There’s going to be food hall failures, like any other restaurant.”

