Wells St. Market announces full lineup, with Tempesta, Flowers for Dreams and more

The long-awaited Wells St. Market announced its full lineup of vendors today, and soon you can get one of the best sandwiches in town right in the Loop.

The full list of vendors includes Flowers for Dreams, Tempesta Market, Piggie Smalls, Pork and Mindy’s, Tabo Sushi, Dos Toros Taqueria, Furious Spoon, Firecakes Donuts, The Chow Brothers and Fare.

The food hall is slated to open early next month at 205 W. Wacker Drive, across the Chicago River from the Merchandise Mart.

Tempesta Market is a father-and-son-owned Italian sandwich shop known for its ’nduja, a spicy, spreadable cured sausage, innovative sandwiches and arancini. While menu details are slim, we’re hoping some favorites from Tempesta’s West Town location make it to the food hall, like the Dante, made with hot soppressata, mortadella, finnochinoa, hot coppa, porchetta, provolone, giardiniera, ’nduja aioli, lettuce and tomato on a baguette, or a new “Chicago Style Hot Dog” made with wagyu beef and served on a lobster roll.

Piggie Smalls is Jimmy Bannos Jr.’s latest project, and will serve Greek street food, such as a Greek salad, souvlaki skewers and gyros, like the Chicago Gyro. Bannos is responsible for the ever-popular Purple Pig on Michigan Avenue.

Pork & Mindy’s is no stranger to the Loop food-hall scene — there’s also a location in Forum 55 — so expect more of Jeff Mauro’s barbecue sandwiches, slow-cooked meats and sauces at Wells St. Market. Items include Bao to the Pork “Sangwich,” Buffalo Chicken “Sangwich” and pig candy.

At Tabo Sushi, chef Takashi Yagihashi takes the helm. Yagahashi is known for mixing French, Asian and American cuisine, and is the mind behind Slurping Turtle in River North. At Tabo Sushi, expect an aburi (“flame-seared”) Scottish salmon sashimi with crispy ginger; a spicy hamachi specialty roll with daikon sprouts, taro root and wasabi puree; a maguro-natto hand roll with tuna tartare and fermented soybeans; and a littleneck clam red miso soup.

At Dos Toros Taqueria, brothers Oliver and Leo Kremer will bring a West Coast-style taqueria, with dishes like carne asada tacos, carnitas burritos, and a seasonal rotating vegetable dish. This will be the second Chicago location.

Get your ramen and hip-hop fix at the eighth location for Furious Spoon because who has the time to venture a couple of blocks south to Revival Food Hall? Slurp up some vegetable ramen, shoyu ramen, chicken shio and the brand’s signature Furious Ramen.

Firecakes Donuts will soon be opening its third location, so you don’t have to go to Hubbard Street to get that perfect doughnut and ice cream Instagram photo. This location will have a Tahitian vanilla iced doughnut, pistachio old-fashioned doughnut, La Colombe coffee, and house-made ice cream for doughnut ice-cream sandwiches.

The Chow Brothers, created by brothers Chris and Mark Chowaniec, will be bringing a twist on pierogis. You can currently buy their pierogis at Local Foods and Lakeview Kitchen and Market, but this will be the first restaurant concept from the two brothers. Flavors include a wine-braised beef pierogi, and purple potato and goat cheese pierogi. There will also be grain bowls, bone broth soups, and house-fermented and pickled sides.

Fare, operated by Kasia Bednarz and Britni DeLeon, will bring healthy eats like labneh toast, grain bowls and a sweet potato hash egg bowl.

Finally, Flowers for Dreams is an artisan flower service that delivers bouquets with a portion of proceeds benefiting local charities. This will be the florist’s first location in the Loop, and it will have handmade bouquets like the Violet, composed of violets, mulberry and other seasonal purple-hued florals. Bouquets will start at $15 and will be wrapped in its signature recyclable jute cloth or be prepared in various vases made of reclaimed wood and tins.

Happy eating, Loop denizens.

