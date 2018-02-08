Welcomemat Services Ranks 15 Best Pizza Neighborhoods of 2018 in Honor of National Pizza Pie Day

Marketing franchise recognizes top 15 areas with the most passionate pizza enthusiasts contributing to a booming pizza industry.

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Welcomemat Services, the direct mail marketing franchise that provides local businesses with direct mail marketing solutions to reach new movers in their neighborhood, is celebrating one of the most delicious holidays of the year: National Pizza Pie Day. In order to bring communities to the surface that have a special kind of love for the popular meal, Welcomemat pulled data and surveyed franchisees to find where exactly pizza is really thriving. Gearing up for Pizza Pie Day on Friday, February 9th, Welcomemat Services is exciting to announce and celebrate the 15 Best Pizza Neighborhoods of 2018.

“Pizza brings family and friends together no matter what part of country you live in,” said Brian Mattingly, CEO of Welcomemat Services. “Being a company that is focused on helping small businesses, many of our clients are local pizza restaurants that depend on their community members to thrive. For the second year now, we are excited to have a little fun in celebrating pizza’s biggest holiday, and use our internal data to highlight the top fifteen markets that have the most passion for pizza.”

Top 15 U.S. ‘Pizza Hoods’

Franklin, TN Glen Mills, PA East Naples, FL Marietta, GA Parkland, FL Bolingbrook, IL Little Five Points – Atlanta, GA Woodinville/Bothell, WA Cornelius, NC Uptown – New Orleans, LA Evans, GA Summerville, SC Northeast Wichita, KS Hockessin, DE North West Bradenton, FL

Welcomemat Services franchisees work hand-in-hand with the local pizzeria owners and understand the hard work it takes to own and operate a successful restaurant. So, in honor of National Pizza Pie day, the company is also recognizing local pizzeria owners for their commitment to keeping pizza alive and well in the community. These include great local stories such as Steve Watson, owner of Midway Pizza in New Orleans, a local fan favorite of pizza from all over the world, and Mark Papaleo, owner of Pizza Time Cafe in Parkland, where the restaurant supports the local schools and community associations. Both owners see their restaurants packed wall to wall with pizza lovers on a regular basis.

Welcomemat Services determined the 15 Best Pizza Neighborhoods of 2018 by pulling internal data and surveying franchisees to determine the number of redemptions for free pizza gifts through the Welcomemat Services program as well as the number and strength of pizza restaurants and businesses in each zip code covered by the brand. By cross referencing the data in these elements from a sample size of markets where Welcomemat operates throughout the U.S., Welcomemat was able to finalize their ranking of the 15 Best Pizza Neighborhoods of 2018.

After going through data and seeing new pizza concepts on the rise, one thing is clear, pizza is a hot commodity right now. According to a study released from Pizza Magazine Quarterly, Pizza was recognized as the fastest-growing division of the fast-casual industry, with a heightened focus from the customer on customization in the pizza experience. Customers are also wanting customization and speed in their pizza experience.

“Pizza is a core item in our country – something that will always be part of our foundation,” said Mattingly. “It is important to take a moment to celebrate those neighborhoods and pizzeria owners that have really embraced pizza, especially on its biggest holiday.”

