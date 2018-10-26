Welcomemat Services Celebrates Third Annual Small Business Season; Shines Light on America’s Top 25 Neighborhoods for Small Business

During the month leading up to Small Business Saturday, marketing franchise spotlights neighborhoods that put a focus on locally-owned businesses

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) For the third year in a row, Welcomemat Services is excited to announce Small Business Season that will run the month leading up to Small Business Saturday. The franchise system, made up of small business owners working to enhance visibility and provide marketing support for fellow small business owners across the country, is using the month leading up to Small Business Saturday as a time to highlight America’s Top 25 Best Neighborhoods for Small Business. After all, these businesses deserve more than just one day of celebration.

“Today’s customer is putting a bigger focus on shopping locally, whether that’s through Amazon or in their own neighborhood,” said Brian Mattingly, CEO of Welcomemat Services. “Welcomemat Services was started 15 years ago to create more awareness and loyalty for locally owned businesses when big box stores were appearing at every corner. We created Small Business Season three years ago to take this support to the next level and use data to showcase what neighborhoods were going above and beyond to support their small business owners. Small business owners work tirelessly day after day to make sure their business finds success, and it’s our goal to shine light on this determination.”

Each year ahead of Small Business Season, Welcomemat evaluates local neighborhoods based on an algorithmic formula to reveal the top neighborhoods for small business success and growth across the country. The formula factors information such as demographics, local vibe, family friendliness, new resident growth, business density, walkability, sense of community, and survey data from local franchisees. Out of the over 450 neighborhoods evaluated in 2018 Welcomemat has recognized the following top neighborhoods:

America’s Top 25 Best Neighborhoods for Small Business in 2018:

1 Central Austin

2 Aledo, TX

3 Nolensville, TN

4 Bloomington, IN

5 Smyrna, GA

6 Short North, OH

7 Plymouth, MN

8 Evans, GA

9 Bloomington, MN

10 SW Austin, TX

11 Rochester Hills, MI

12 Edgewater, CO

13 Midlothian, VA

14 Davie, FL

15 Naperville, IL

16 Westfield, IN

17 Mountain Brook, AL

18 Plaza Midwood, NC

19 Kennesaw, GA

20 Greer, SC

21 Murrietta, CA

22 Hudson Yards, NY

23 Alamos Heights, TX

24 Roswell, GA

25 Folsom, CA

In each of the top markets highlighted during Small Business Season, Welcomemat Services will also be recognizing “Small Business Champions.” These are local business owners that have gone above and beyond to connect with their local communities and push for success within their business. Each Small Business Champion will receive a certificate and a spotlight on Welcomemat’s various social media platforms. More information on the America’s Top 25 Best Neighborhoods for Small Business in 2018 can also be found on Welcomemat’s website here: https://welcomematservices.com/2018s-best-neighborhoods-for-small-businesses/.

“It takes so much hard work to run a small business in today’s world, and these owners need to be recognized and celebrated,” said Mattingly. “By shining a light on these neighborhoods, and specifically the business owners that keep these small businesses thriving, we hope that today’s customer will be inspired to shop locally for more than just one day.”

About Welcomemat Services

A leader in the $133-billion local advertising industry, Welcomemat Services is a new mover marketing and technology company that provides loyalty marketing solutions designed to target families who have recently changed their address. The brand was named to Entrepreneur’s 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 “Franchise 500” and since 2003, Welcomemat Services’ technological innovation and marketing sophistication has enabled the brand to change the face of the direct-mail marketing industry. It offers local, regional, and national businesses & organizations unprecedented access to information about their new mover clients. For more information on Welcomemat Services, visit www.welcomematservices.com.

